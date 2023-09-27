95-Year-Old Veteran Kicked Out of Nursing Home to Make Way for Illegal Aliens: 'Disgraceful'

Under Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, the welfare of illegal aliens is prioritized over the well-being of U.S. military veterans who risked their lives to serve the nation.

In the latest slap in the face to Americans, 95-year-old Korean War veteran Frank Tammaro was kicked out of his nursing home, so the facility can house illegal aliens.

“I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb,” Tammaro said. “If it wasn’t for my daughter, they would’ve been on the curb.”

The shocking situation unfolded in September 2022, when the nonagenarian was informed by the Island Shores Senior Residence in Staten Island, New York, that he had to vacate the nursing home by March 1, 2023 because the facility was being sold, so it could be converted into a migrant shelter.

🚨 95-Year-Old Veteran Becomes HOMELESS After Nursing Home Room Given To Criminal Illegal Aliens By Biden Democrats Meet Frank Tammaro of New York. Frank is a decorated Korean War veteran. Frank signed up to serve his country in 1950. He fought honorably. How have Biden… pic.twitter.com/OtwQ7eg7gG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2023

At a press conference Monday with Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Tammaro expressed disgust at the underhanded way he and his fellow nursing home residents were evicted.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it. It was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro said.

“Everything was done behind closed doors. We didn’t have a chance to actually make any attempt to stop them because there wasn’t enough time.”

Fortunately, Tammaro’s daughter was able to take him in, but the fate of the other nursing-home residents is unclear.

Malliotakis was also enraged when she learned of the back-alley deal that resulted in the displacement of Tammaro and seven other veterans who had lived at Island Shores Senior Residence.

“My blood pressure went through the roof when I found out Homes for the Homeless cut a deal with the City of New York to turn Island Shores into a migrant shelter,” the congresswoman said, according to Fox News.

“Our tax dollars as citizens of New York should not be utilized to house citizens of other countries, especially at the expense of our senior citizens and veterans who put their lives on the line, paid taxes their whole lives and built our communities,” she underscored.

Malliotakis also lashed out at Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Where’s the compassion for our elderly who built our community & paid taxes their whole lives?” she wrote.

Malliotakis joins the legions of Americans who are enraged by President Joe Biden’s refusal to stem the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis, saying it shows that our country’s “priorities are backwards.”

It’s absolutely SHAMEFUL that @NYCMayor would cut a shady deal with @HFH_NYC to turn a #StatenIsland assisted living facility into a migrant shelter after seniors were FORCED to leave. Where’s the compassion for our elderly who built our community & paid taxes their whole lives? — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) September 19, 2023

It’s especially ironic and sinister that left-wing officials decided to make the borough of Staten Island — the lone GOP stronghold in New York City — a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

Not surprisingly, the move has infuriated local residents, who protested the destructive policy.

Staten Island NY. ( full video)

Choas erupts at the Midland Beach Nursing home after residents blocked a bus full of migrants from being housed at the location. Multiple arrests broke out.

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email Leeroypress@gmail.com #Migrants #UNGA #NYC pic.twitter.com/KC8RTXwIiI — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) September 20, 2023

JUST IN: New York City is gearing up to pay over $1,000,000,000 on just hotels over the next 3 years to house illegal immigrants. Good! That’s what happens when you call yourself a “Sanctuary City.” But that’s just the hotel costs. NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost… pic.twitter.com/SOE4MJoqP1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2023

To underscore how cataclysmic the migrant crisis is, even liberals such as NYC Mayor Eric Adams admit the deluge of more than 110,000 illegal aliens “will destroy New York City.”

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said earlier this month. “This issue will destroy New York City — destroy New York City.”

