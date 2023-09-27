Share
Commentary

95-Year-Old Veteran Kicked Out of Nursing Home to Make Way for Illegal Aliens: 'Disgraceful'

 By Samantha Chang  September 27, 2023 at 10:39am
Share

Under Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, the welfare of illegal aliens is prioritized over the well-being of U.S. military veterans who risked their lives to serve the nation.

In the latest slap in the face to Americans, 95-year-old Korean War veteran Frank Tammaro was kicked out of his nursing home, so the facility can house illegal aliens.

“I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb,” Tammaro said. “If it wasn’t for my daughter, they would’ve been on the curb.”

The shocking situation unfolded in September 2022, when the nonagenarian was informed by the Island Shores Senior Residence in Staten Island, New York, that he had to vacate the nursing home by March 1, 2023 because the facility was being sold, so it could be converted into a migrant shelter.

Trending:
Schiff Busted After Appearing as Likely Candidate to Replace Feinstein: Is His Past Catching Up to Him?

At a press conference Monday with Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Tammaro expressed disgust at the underhanded way he and his fellow nursing home residents were evicted.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it. It was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro said.

Does America need to treat its veterans better?

“Everything was done behind closed doors. We didn’t have a chance to actually make any attempt to stop them because there wasn’t enough time.”

Fortunately, Tammaro’s daughter was able to take him in, but the fate of the other nursing-home residents is unclear.

Malliotakis was also enraged when she learned of the back-alley deal that resulted in the displacement of Tammaro and seven other veterans who had lived at Island Shores Senior Residence.

“My blood pressure went through the roof when I found out Homes for the Homeless cut a deal with the City of New York to turn Island Shores into a migrant shelter,” the congresswoman said, according to Fox News.

“Our tax dollars as citizens of New York should not be utilized to house citizens of other countries, especially at the expense of our senior citizens and veterans who put their lives on the line, paid taxes their whole lives and built our communities,” she underscored.

Malliotakis also lashed out at Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Related:
Acquitted GOP AG Is Back - First Order of Business? Dismantling Illegal Alien Colony

“Where’s the compassion for our elderly who built our community & paid taxes their whole lives?” she wrote.

Malliotakis joins the legions of Americans who are enraged by President Joe Biden’s refusal to stem the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis, saying it shows that our country’s “priorities are backwards.”

It’s especially ironic and sinister that left-wing officials decided to make the borough of Staten Island — the lone GOP stronghold in New York City — a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

Not surprisingly, the move has infuriated local residents, who protested the destructive policy.

To underscore how cataclysmic the migrant crisis is, even liberals such as NYC Mayor Eric Adams admit the deluge of more than 110,000 illegal aliens “will destroy New York City.”

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said earlier this month. “This issue will destroy New York City — destroy New York City.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




95-Year-Old Veteran Kicked Out of Nursing Home to Make Way for Illegal Aliens: 'Disgraceful'
Biden Campaign Team on Secret Mission Called 'Don't Let Him Trip'
Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Americans Think Nation Is Becoming a Police State – Half Agree There's One 'Dangerous' Culprit
Massive Homeless 'Zone' Must Be Cleared in 45 Days After Judge Drops the Hammer on City Officials
Democrat Representative Flags Biden's Prisoner Swap with Iran - It Doesn't Pass the Smell Test
See more...

Conversation