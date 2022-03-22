9th Circuit Delivers Massive Victory to Trump, Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay Trump $300k

It looks like Donald Trump has beat back yet another attempt to smear his character. This time it is porn actress Stormy Daniels who is on the losing end of a court case, and it’s going to cost her — big time!

In a ruling issued last Friday, Daniels’ years-long attempt to extort Trump ended with a judge ordering her to pay Donald Trump $300,000 in attorney fees and court costs after her bid to overturn a lower court ruling that ended her defamation case against the former president was rejected.

In its decision Friday, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that the lower court’s decision would stand, according to CNBC.

The appeals court said it had no jurisdiction over Daniels’ appeal of the attorneys’ fees because she missed the 30-day deadline to file her appeal of the lower court’s ruling ordering her to pay Trump’s fees.

The court also said that the extra $1,000 the lower court added to the total Daniels has to pay was valid.

For his part, Donald Trump celebrated the decision. In a statement, Trump called Daniels’ lawsuit “frivolous” and blasted her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, as a “disgraced lawyer.”

“The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeals costs). As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me,” Trump wrote in his message on Monday.

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal. Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me,” Trump added.

He concluded his message with a shot at the media, saying, “P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in.. pic.twitter.com/BPDpdkWEAT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 22, 2022

Despite the painful loss in court, Daniels was defiant and jumped to social media to exclaim that she will never pay a penny of the judgement — and would even risk jail over it.

I will go to jail before I pay a penny — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 22, 2022

Daniels isn’t the only one on the losing end of the stick in the fight against Trump these days. As Trump noted above, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has experienced an ocean of troubles of his own since becoming a media darling back in 2018.

In only a few short years, Avenatti went from the left-wing media’s favorite lawyer — with some even touting him as a possible Democrat nominee for president — to a convicted criminal.

The California-based lawyer became the toast of the left when he began filing suits against Trump as a representative of Daniels. He used those filings to get numerous guest spots on CNN, MSNBC and other networks, as he constantly attacked Donald Trump.

But then the law soon caught up with him. He was indicted for trying to extort $25 million from Nike, was accused of fraudulently taking out $4 million in loans and was said to have stolen a $1.6 million court settlement that was supposed to have gone to a client. He was also brought up on charges of defrauding Stormy Daniels of close to $300,000.

The hits just kept coming.

In February of 2020, Avenatti lost his case regarding the Nike fraud charges. He was later sentenced to 30 months behind bars for his crime.

Then, in February of 2022, Avenatti was convicted of the charges that he cheated Daniels out of the $300,000. He was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, which could carry up to a 22-year prison sentence.

As for Daniels, she is now trying to push a “reality” TV series about ghost hunting, entitled the “Spooky Babes.” So far, she has not been able to scare up a distributor for her self-funded project.

Did you expect Donald Trump to win this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (218 Votes) No: 6% (15 Votes)

These two went from being treated as serious political assets for the Democrats and their lapdogs in the media, to becoming as a convict and a “ghost hunter.” Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

It just goes to show that Americans should never trust the people the left trots out as serious personalities nor should they accept the narratives these people promulgate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.