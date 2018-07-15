A Brief Look at Presidents Who Met the Queen

As part of his trip to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump traveled to Windsor Castle on Friday to enjoy afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump is the 11th U.S. president that Queen Elizabeth has met in her 66-year reign as the British monarch. She also met Presidents Herbert Hoover and Harry Truman prior to becoming queen.
The personal relationship between the U.S. president and British monarch has grown over the past century, helping forge tighter bonds between the two nations.
The first sitting president to visit the U.K. was Woodrow Wilson in 1918. Wilson and his wife stayed at Buckingham Palace on their way to Paris for peace talks at the end of World War I. President Dwight Eisenhower was the first U.S. president Queen Elizabeth met after acceding to the throne in 1952. Eisenhower then hosted the queen for her first state visit to the U.S in 1957.
In 1961 when President John F. Kennedy visited, over a half a million Britons lined the route of his car procession to witness the president and his wife Jackie Kennedy on their tour. After Kennedy’s passing, the queen ordered the tenor bell in Westminster Abbey to sound for the late president.
President Richard Nixon met the queen for the first time as president in 1969, and again in 1970 at Chequers, which is a home of the British prime minister. In 1976, the queen visited the United States during the presidency of Gerald Ford, and even helped mark the U.S. bicentennial celebration. In 1977, Queen Elizabeth hosted President Jimmy Carter for dinner at Buckingham Palace.
President Ronald Reagan shared a particularly close relationship with the queen. Over his eight years, he visited Great Britain multiple times and was the first president to stay overnight at Windsor Castle. Both the queen and Reagan were avid horseback riders, and the two enjoyed riding together during his visits.
