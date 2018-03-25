A Few of the Most Shocking Signs Photographed at the ‘March for Our Lives’ Rally

Demonstrators flooded the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday following a recent spate of school shootings with signs opposing everything from the Second Amendment to the National Rifle Association to the millions of Americans who own guns.

Activists carried poster boards at March For Our Lives rallies across the country suggesting lawmakers ban guns like they “ban boobs.”

I asked her who “bans” boobs.

She said “I could not just go around flashing people right now.”

Are you in support of decriminalizing public nudity?

“Yes,” she said, “Ban guns – legalize nudity.” #marchforpurlives pic.twitter.com/i5eYsbNmdS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2018

Activists were also distraught that guns supposedly have more rights than their uteruses.

REPORT: Woman denied reproductive organs after failing to pass background check. pic.twitter.com/7QeBDcjZj5 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) March 24, 2018

“Guns shouldn’t have more rights than my uterus,” said another activist wearing a “F— Trump” pin scrawled on a white piece of paper.

The rallies come after a Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Another demonstrator held up a sign lamenting what she believes is the U.S.’ lack of background checks:

“My Muslim uncle gets more background checks than a gun.”

Others preferred to take their anger out on the NRA and gun owners.

“There’s no such thing as a good guy with a gun,” one person at the Washington march wrote on a sign.

The D.C. rally comes less than a week after a school resource officer used a gun to stop a potential school shooter at a high school in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

March for Our Lives D.C. signs pic.twitter.com/h9iz11ZJHJ — Amber Randall (@ARAND1990) March 24, 2018

Survivors of mass shootings, including the one in Florida, rallied a whooping crowd at the D.C. march.

“Welcome to the revolution,” said one student organizer, who also groused about how gun violence disproportionately affects black communities.

I asked this guy if he was actually advocating for Obama to take all of our guns.

He answered: “Yea man, that’d be great.” pic.twitter.com/OJFzPUBeyu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2018

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

