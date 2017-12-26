A Relative of JFK May Join Elizabeth Warren in Challenging Trump in 2020

A handful of prominent Massachusetts Democrats are looking to stop President Donald Trump from winning the White House again in 2020, and the list includes more than a few notables.

Trump’s approval rating has fallen steadily since April and has plateaued at roughly 39 percent since November. Despite a recent legislative victory with tax reform and a number of judicial appointments, four Massachusetts Democrats believe they can take on Trump and defeat him in the 2020 election cycle.

1) Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Warren is adamant that her focus is on her re-election campaign for her Senate seat in 2018.

“I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts,” the senator said in April. “I am deeply blessed that the people of the commonwealth sent me to Washington to fight for them, and that’s what I’ll keep on doing.”

Warren has yet to make a formal announcement for a 2020 run; however, she has maintained a national profile throughout Trump’s first year in the White House.

Warren took on Trump and Republican leadership during their push to repeal Obamacare, even offering up her name as a co-sponsor for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont single-payer health care bill.

The Massachusetts senator also took a stand against Republicans during the recent tax reform campaign, although Republicans ultimately won out.

Her stands against Republicans and the president on the national stage have earned her nearly $13 million in campaign donations that could prove vital going into both 2018 and a possible 2020 cycle.

2) Rep. Joe Kennedy

The great-nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, Joe Kennedy is a member of the state’s congressional delegation.

Kennedy has reportedly been taking trips to Ohio, Michigan and other places around the nation known to be big presidential campaign stops.

He also is known for working with Republicans, which could give him some bipartisan support if he decides to throw his name in the hat for 2020.

3) Other Mass. Democrats Looking To Take On Trump

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is considering a 2020 run. Moulton served four tours in Iraq and has made a name for himself in Washington by taking a hard line against the president.

Moulton has yet to say he will formally run, but he has given the appearance that he might.

The representative gave a speech at a Democrat rally in Iowa in November. Iowa is also home to some of the presidential caucuses.

Another Massachusetts Democrat considering a bid is the former state governor and friend of former President Barack Obama, Deval Patrick.

Patrick left office in 2015 and has remained oddly quiet for the man who once told the party to “grow a backbone.”

He hasn’t announced a bid, but Patrick got back into the spotlight last month by campaigning for Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

