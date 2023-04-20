NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers just made what might be the most controversial tacit presidential endorsement he could have — and no, it didn’t involve doffing a MAGA cap.

Rodgers — currently a Green Bay Packer, although likely to be traded to the New York Jets in the coming weeks — seemed to lend his support to Democratic candidate and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers, of course, faced intense criticism when it emerged that he hadn’t received the “Fauci ouchie” after he was infected with COVID-19. Since then, of course, 1) Rodgers has recovered completely and 2) we’ve learned the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t necessarily do much to keep you from getting the illness, and its efficacy in the young and healthy is very much up for debate.

RFK Jr., meanwhile, has been a longtime vaccine skeptic — not just about COVID-19, mind you, but about vaccines in general. In past cases, it must be noted, his zeal was misplaced and his science was dubious; he was a proponent of the disproved theory that certain childhood inoculations can lead to autism.

However, the son of 1968 presidential candidate Sen. Robert F. Kennedy — the brother of former President John F. Kennedy, RFK Sr. was assassinated shortly after giving a speech celebrating his victory in the California primary — has also, for what it’s worth, been a champion of bodily autonomy and choice in vaccination.

Call it blind squirrel/stopped clock syndrome, but this time it seems like he’s turned out to be right: The jabs haven’t lived up to their promise, data on side effects are murky at best, and draconian measures to enforce vaccine mandates have only led to further division. RFK Jr. remains a long shot to dethrone Biden, of course, and he says he needs “an army” to do it.

Give me a sword. I need an army, and it can’t be just the Party. I need Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. I won’t pretend to agree with you on every position. But I would make America a safe place to debate your positions and I will give you an ear and open mind. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023

“I won’t pretend to agree with you on every position. But I would make America a safe place to debate your positions and I will give you an ear and open mind.”

Well, here’s one sword, courtesy of Aaron Rodgers:

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has voiced some support for RFK Jr.’s campaign, either. As Fox News noted, he reposted a Kennedy interview on his Instagram stories last week, along with a muscle and heart emoji and the text “kennedy2024.”

Cue the freakout:

Aaron Rodgers has endorsed Robert Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr is one of the most dangerous men in public life. For years he has spread misinformation. He caused a measles outbreak in Samoa which led to deaths. RFK Jr. associates with antisemites from Nation of Islam & Scientologists. pic.twitter.com/s2T8jfjXGr — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) April 12, 2023

Are you currently in the jungles of South America taking shrooms while the Jets can’t put together a compelling offer? — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) April 19, 2023

You supporting this clown shoe is possibly the least surprising thing ever. — ₳₳ⱤØ₦ (@octobermidnight) April 19, 2023

Yes, RFK Jr. may be a single-issue candidate. As Breitbart noted, he’s one of only two individuals who have officially declared they’ll run against Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries thus far; woo-woo guru, 2020 Democratic primary comic relief act and overall space cadet Marianne Williamson is the other.

However, as Tucker Carlson noted before interviewing Kennedy Jr. last night, for a long-shot candidate who’s best known for his work regarding vaccines, the media seem awfully concerned about this guy — and not just because his family name ensures he’ll get at least some coverage:







The question raises itself: If the COVID vaccines work so well and the claims of side effects are so unfounded, why are the media hyperventilating over people like Aaron Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Rodgers isn’t a doctor; nobody is going to him for professional advice on the jab. RFK Jr., quite frankly, has been wrong before — and if you wanted a candidate running in large part as a protest for the American government’s role in pushing big pharma’s cash cow, the COVID-19 vaccine, you’d probably want someone who hadn’t spoken out against other vaccines that have been proven to be efficacious and safe.

But the point lies in the fact that both have a platform and, on an issue the media have decided there can be no real discussion on despite numerous questions that need answering, both want — to quote the late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly — a choice, not an echo.

Despite his family name and history of other environmental activism that doesn’t involve vaccines, RFK Jr. might be easy enough to silence in favor of the echo.

Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is able to lend a big enough sword, and if he really wants to get involved, things could get interesting. The president might be forced to answer tough questions about his vaccine mandates and the cozy relationship the Democrats, big pharma and establishment media enjoy.

In other words: Buckle up, America. The Democratic nomination process could be about to get a lot more interesting.

