Aaron Rodgers Says 21 Years in the NFL Feels Like Being Biden — Wandering Around Trying to Find Your Place

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no love for former President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Rodgers took a shot at Biden while reflecting on the beginning of his 21st season in the NFL.

Speaking to reporters about his team’s preseason win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rodgers said he looked around the field and barely recognized anyone, The Spun reported.

“One of the weird things is, I’m 21 years in the league, so I’m over there … ‘Who do I know on Jacksonville,'” Rodgers said.

“‘I know Heath Farwell, a special teams coach I’ve played against him. I know [running backs coach] Chad Morton, he was with us [in Green Bay]. And I’ve met [Jacksonville quarterback] Trevor [Lawrence] a few times.'”

Rodgers then made the comparison to Biden.

“I was kinda looking around, doing the Joe Biden like, ‘Alright, well, I guess I don’t know anybody here, I’m gonna just walk off.’”

Aaron Rodgers said after 21 years in the league, he “gravitates toward the old heads,” so when he was walking off the field in Jacksonville and started looking around, he did the “Joe Biden,” realized he didn’t know anyone, and then joined up with Cam Heyward and TJ Watt. pic.twitter.com/QuFoBF6Ghv — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 12, 2025

Are you a fan of Aaron Rodgers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 76% (114 Votes) No: 24% (36 Votes)

He concluded, “I found Cam [Heyward] and TJ [Watt] and walked next to them.”

Biden’s tendency to appear disoriented was well-documented throughout his disastrous four years in the White House.

On a visit to South America last fall, Biden engaged in climate alarmism before fading from view and disappearing into the Amazon rainforest.

Biden disappears into Amazon rainforest after holding press conference and answering no questions. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/XkdPpyn15q — AF Post (@AFpost) November 18, 2024

In April 2022, a White House staffer in an Easter Bunny costume pulled Biden away from the media during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

He also turned over his bicycle in public and stumbled multiple times while boarding Air Force One.

Biden fell yet again today, here's a recap of the now four times we have on tape pic.twitter.com/vkjnpN6oWV — Eddie (@Eddies_X) June 1, 2023

Rodgers has a history of criticizing Biden’s policies.

During the COVID pandemic, Rodgers blasted vaccine mandates — mandates the Biden administration tried to push on millions of Americans.

The 41-year-old quarterback, who never took the jab, is working to finish strong after a storied career.

He spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers before joining the New York Jets.

His first Jets season was cut short after he ruptured his Achilles tendon on his first possession of the first game.

In year 21, Rodgers will again find himself under center, this time in Pittsburgh.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.