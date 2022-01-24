Aaron Rodgers Slams Medical Establishment, Biden Admin for Mocking His Vax Status: 'How Do You Even Trust Them?'

I’m not a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. I like the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, I am highly disappointed that the Green Bay Packers fell out of the NFL playoff hunt on Sunday to the 49’ers. San Francisco brings to my mind thoughts of Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. Yuck.

It doesn’t matter. Not only is the Packers’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, a talented athlete, he doesn’t take a knee for progressives. Rodgers has a mind of his own.

Last December, when touring the extensive tornado damage in Kentucky, Joe Biden made a comment to a woman in a Packers jacket, as reported by Fox News. “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” Biden seemed to joke.

Joke or not, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t laughing. In an interview with ESPN after Biden’s remark, Rodgers shot back at the White House.

“When the President of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,'” Rodgers said, “it’s because him and his constituents — which I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking — but I guess he got 81 million votes.”

The quarterback not only referenced Biden’s propensity for gaffes in his public speaking, but he also went on to wonder aloud if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could even be believed regarding the vaccination and its side effects: “How do you even trust them?”

Rodgers took center stage last fall when he he said he had been “immunized” and then had to admit that he had not taken the COVID vaccination. But he admission was not a confession of wrongdoing.

Rodgers defended his position. He was, in fact, immunized — just not with the COVID vaccine. “So what I said was, number one, factually true,” Rodgers told ESPN. “I went through a multi-immunization process. And at the end of that, I don’t know what you would call it, I would call it immunized.”

Rodgers stuck with his claims in an interview on the “Pat McAfee Show,” going into detail about the research he did before making his decision.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID back in November. He was criticized for taking alternative treatments, like Ivermectin, but he still didn’t want to take the jab. So, he claimed he was allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna shots and didn’t want the Johnson & Johnson jab.

The NFL then fined Rodgers with nearly a $15K fine and the Packers organization $300K for failing to follow protocol, according to Yahoo.

All this for an athlete who is in superior health. It is common knowledge, and it was in December, that the vaccine does not prevent the spread of COVID, as reported by the The Washington Examiner. It also doesn’t prevent anyone from getting the virus.

The CDC admits on their website that, “Older adults are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. More than 81% of COVID-19 deaths occur in people over age 65. The number of deaths among people over age 65 is 80 times higher than the number of deaths among people aged 18-29. The risk of severe COVID-19 increases as the number of underlying medical conditions increases in a person.”

Why then does a healthy man in top physical condition need to take the vaccine? Because the government tells him to? Wouldn’t that be un-American? Aren’t we free to make our own decisions when it comes to our own bodies?

Whatever happened to consulting with your doctor, weighing the pros and cons and then deciding whether or not you need to take a particular medication? Where did the one-size fits all mentality come from? It comes from the radical progressives in the Biden administration. They want you to kneel down.

Before the likes of Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James came along, people often looked up to star athletes as role models. They can do so now with Aaron Rodgers, a hero of common sense.

Go Packers!

