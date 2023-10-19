Aaron Rodgers Takes Another Shot at Fauci Live on ESPN After Host Says Quarterback Defied Science

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not have seen much action this year — but if there’s some sort of award for pro athletes annoying COVID-19 vaccine scolds, Rodgers should get it despite playing only three downs before an injury consigned him to the sidelines.

Rodgers — who became the object of ridicule, scorn, fear and loathing after it emerged he hadn’t taken the jab — was on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday for his regular weekly appearance.

Despite being an offensive player (and an injured one at that), he delivered a devastating blow to Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and double-masker-in-chief.

Rodgers and McAfee were joined by A.J. Hawk, a former linebacker for Rodgers’ previous team, the Green Bay Packers. The three were discussing the fact that, despite undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon that many thought would end his season, the Jets quarterback was throwing passes in pregame warmups before Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Aaron does things his own way, you know?” Hawk said.

“You’re right,” McAfee said. “Look at his Achilles, right? That’s what you’re talking about. … This guy does stuff his own way. He actually defies science. This guy right here, right now. That’s what they’re saying about you.”

Well, that was the perfect setup for a takedown.

“It’s like we learned, if science is Dr. Fauci, you’re damn right I’m defying science,” Rodgers responded.







“OK, that’s on me!” said McAfee, covering his face with his hands.

“You set yourself up for that one,” a smiling Rodgers said, pointing at the camera.

Cue the social media love:

love aaron😍🥰 — stoicoracle2024 (@SStoicpoet) October 18, 2023

Hostility over his vaccination status has followed Rodgers since 2021 — when he, like the vast majority of Americans who don’t live in a bubble, vaccinated or not, contracted COVID. It then emerged that he hadn’t taken the jab despite describing himself as “immunized” — and he was criticized for defying The Science™.

While he later apologized for making a misleading statement, he didn’t apologize for not taking the vaccine — and again, like the vast majority of Americans who don’t live in a bubble, vaccinated or not, he recovered from the illness.

He has continued to be a critic of those beating the drums to get Americans to take the jab.

After his Jets lost a close game to the Kansas City Chiefs, Rodgers again took aim at a vaccine supporter on “The Pat McAfee Show,” calling Chiefs tight end and/or the subject of Taylor Swift’s next breakup song, Travis Kelce, “Mr. Pfizer” for his role in ads promoting dual flu/COVID vaccinations.

“Our defense played really well and Mr. Pfizer didn’t have a crazy impact on the game” 😂@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AGzbcRFjdi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

Kelce responded by saying, “Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers?”

This led Rodgers to suggest the NFL star debate the matter with noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he wanted to call this a “war.”

Do you agree with Rodgers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (37 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a ‘vax war’ with me. … This ain’t a war, homie, this is just conversation,” he said in a McAfee appearance earlier this month.

“But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate … let’s do it like in ‘John Wick 4,’ right, so we both have a second, somebody to help us out,” Rodgers added. “I’m going to take my man RFK Jr., as an independent, right? And he can have, you know, Tony Fauci or some other pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this.”

🔥 Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis “Mr. Pfizer” Kelce to a Vaccine Debate w/ RFK Jr “Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vax war with me…If you want to have some sort of debate, come on the show…I’m going to take my man RFK Jr…He can have Tony Fauci or some… pic.twitter.com/lKlKfa2FYD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 10, 2023

Well, Rodgers hasn’t been able to do much on Sunday afternoons this year, but he’s certainly been the MVP of Tuesday appearances on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show.

And, in the process, he’s managed to do something former President Donald Trump should have done very early in the pandemic: sack Dr. Fauci.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.