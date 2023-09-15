Share
Aaron Rodgers Torches Keith Olbermann After Disgraced Podcaster Mocks Star's Vaccine Status

 September 15, 2023
For most sane and sensible NFL fans (yes, even New England Patriots fans), when they saw New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers go down with what turned out to be a season-ending Achilles injury on “Monday Night Football” this week, they expressed disappointment, sorrow, apathy or some combination of those.

Former ESPN talking head and podcaster Keith Olbermann, of whom there is mounting evidence that he is neither sane nor sensible, had a decidedly different reaction to a man suffering a debilitating injury:

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” Olbermann posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, about Rodgers, who has been a vocal critic of vaccination mandates.

(If you need any more evidence that Olbermann is an utter and total disgrace, his “#SuddenLisfranc” quip is making light of young people who are dying suddenly and unexpectedly.)

Yes, Olbermann is a fully grown adult man who thinks it is appropriate to begin needling an injured man over his vaccination status.

This sort of behavior would be embarrassing from a toddler, let alone a sexagenarian like Olbermann.

Should Olbermann apologize for his outrageous statement?

Well, Rodgers clearly caught wind of Olbermann’s childish insult and offered him a much more biting response when the injured quarterback appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

You can watch the viral snippet making its rounds on social media below:

“Keith Olbermann said that because you’re not vaxxed, that’s why [your Achilles ruptured],” McAfee said on his eponymous show.

“Yup,” Rodgers said, confirming that he’d seen Olbermann’s remark, adding, “Get your fifth booster, Keith.”

The fiery response left the normally loquacious McAfee speechless, as the former NFL punter could do nothing more than bury his face in his tank top.

Rodgers added, of Olbermann: “Bum!”

(On a related note, who are you more inclined to take medical advice from? One of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history or a podcaster who’s looked 64 for about the last 34 years? And yes, the correct answer should be “Neither.”)

While Rodgers faces the daunting and unknowable task of rehabbing from a brutal injury, Olbermann should be absolutely used to having egg on his face by this point.

It was just a few short weeks ago that Olbermann picked a fight with women’s sports activist Riley Gaines and was just eviscerated — by both Gaines and Community Notes.

“Ah, makes sense now why you got fired from ESPN,” Gaines told Olbermann after the ex-ESPNer said that the highly-decorated Gaines “sucked at swimming.”

Speaking of ESPN, this is now two times in the span of one week that a prominently anti-COVID-19 vaccine athlete has infiltrated the network’s airwaves.

Not only did Rodgers effectively call out the seeming lack of efficacy of the vaccine boosters, over the past weekend, ESPN featured noted vaccine skeptic Novak Djokovic on its airwaves.

And in the ultimate example that God has a wonderful sense of humor, Djokovic, the COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, was featured on ESPN, a company that’s fired people for not taking the vaccine, in a tennis tournament sponsored by Moderna.

Conversation