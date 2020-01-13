Abby Huntsman Says She's Leaving 'The View' After Two Seasons

Abby Huntsman, a panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” said Monday she’s leaving to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah and spend more time with her family.

Huntsman joined the show in September 2018 and her departure will leave Meghan McCain as the show’s only conservative voice.

“It’s not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about,” Huntsman said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to help someone I love.”

“Today, I’m saying goodbye.”@HuntsmanAbby announces she is leaving @TheView to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah: “It’s not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about.” https://t.co/VTJUxjEuW6 pic.twitter.com/XsGahw3VPc — The View (@TheView) January 13, 2020

While “The View” features celebrity guests, it is becoming best known for its fiery political talk and is an important stop for presidential candidates looking to reach an audience dominated by women.

Jon Huntsman announced in November that he would be seeking a third term as Utah governor, though he hasn’t done the job for a decade.

He’s spent time as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the interim. He asked his daughter to be a senior adviser to the campaign.

“I’m thrilled @hunstmanabby has decided to join our campaign full time as a senior advisor!” he tweeted. “Her years of experience on the national stage will be an enormous asset to our campaign. Excited to have her energy on the trail. Family is everything!”

Back to my Utah roots campaigning with this guy. Democracy in action

❄️ 🏔 🇺🇸 @JonHuntsman pic.twitter.com/Pv6qpt5Rq4 — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) January 11, 2020

“I told my dad, if ‘The View’ taught me anything, it taught me how to fight,” Huntsman said.

“You are such a bright light in everyone’s life. You always see the good in everything,” McCain said.

So thankful for my seat at this table. A dream come true. Utah here we come! #familyfirst❤️ @TheView pic.twitter.com/ME8SEwiAQB — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) January 13, 2020

Even co-panelist Joy Behar had nothing but kind words for Huntsman after she made the announcement.

“You’re one of the nicest and easiest people I’ve ever worked with.”

Huntsman’s last day on the show will be Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

