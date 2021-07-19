Abby Johnson: Let Me Tell You About the Doctor Who Performs Abortions Until the Moment of Birth

I was in Boulder, Colorado, recently and had not been to Dr. Warren Hern’s abortion clinic in a long time, so I went to pray there.

Dr. Hern’s clinic does abortions right up until the moment of birth. Let that sink in for a minute. Until birth. That’s a fully formed baby he is killing.

To my surprise, there was no one outside his clinic. It was near the end of the day, but there was no prayerful presence, no peaceful pro-lifers, no one.

The most horrific of evil acts are happening at this clinic, which is in the hospital district of town, not in some faraway spot in Boulder, and no one was there. It was disheartening, to say the least.

The majority of Americans are rightfully horrified by late-term abortions.

An Associated Press poll from earlier this year showed that 65 percent of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in the second trimester. Eighty percent said it should be illegal in the third trimester.

While most abortions happen in the first trimester, when the human baby has a heartbeat, limbs, fingers and toes, abortions certainly happen in later trimesters, and no, they are not all because of maternal health or fetal anomalies.

I run And Then There Were None, a ministry that has helped nearly 600 abortion clinic workers quit their jobs, find new work and pursue healing from their experiences. One of the former clinic workers that we have helped, Julie, was employed by Dr. Hern in the 1980s (yes, he’s been doing abortions for that long). She has many heartbreaking stories about her time working for him, but one of them I cannot forget.

There was a wealthy couple who came into Dr. Hern’s clinic because the wife was pregnant with twins. She was already into her second trimester and they were struggling with the reality that two babies were going to possibly hamper their lifestyle.

Do abortionists like Hern need to be exposed for their evil acts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (126 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The couple was exploring their options, including visiting families with twins and then seeing Dr. Hern about getting rid of the babies. Julie grew up in a pro-choice household but when confronted with this couple, she started second-guessing her profession.

Much to Julie’s dismay, that couple returned to Dr. Hern and had their perfectly healthy twin babies aborted in the second trimester because they didn’t want to give up their lifestyle.

While Dr. Hern is ending the lives of babies in the middle of Boulder, its citizens are more focused on protecting elk.

Back in 2014, an ex-police officer was convicted of killing an elk in Boulder. Oh, the horror. The residents of Boulder held vigils and parades for the animal and even erected a memorial near the crabapple trees where it was shot.

Perhaps the next national March for Life should be held in Boulder outside of Warren Hern’s clinic to commemorate the babies killed there.

Local churches and pro-life groups need to be outside Dr. Hern’s clinic on a daily basis. That place should be covered in prayer every single day.

There are only a handful of abortionists who do late-term abortions in this country. We already know most Americans do not support abortions so late in pregnancy. Drawing attention to late-term abortion clinics and what happens there is so necessary.

And it’s happening right in the middle of a busy town, not in some middle of nowhere spot. Women deserve so much better than abortion, no matter when it happens in pregnancy. For goodness’ sake, why do the citizens of Boulder care more for the protection of elk than they do about the killing of innocent babies?

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.