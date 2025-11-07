Share
Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2025 Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2025 Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

ABC Abruptly Cancels 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Taping and Airs a Rerun, Sparking Speculation

 By Bryan Chai  November 7, 2025 at 4:32pm
Somehow, someway, one of the biggest stories to come out in the tragic aftermath of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was… ABC late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.

Shortly after Kirk was murdered in Utah on Sept. 10, Kimmel made waves by callously — and incorrectly — suggesting that the alleged assassin was actually a member of Trump’s MAGA camp.

You can watch the viral moment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for yourself below:

The initial outrage over Kimmel’s remarks led to his suspension from ABC. That suspension didn’t last long, as Kimmel was reinstated within a week.

For at least one show, it appeared Kimmel had returned with a vengeance, drawing over six million viewers.

But, not unlike his suspension, those ratings evaporated within a week.

And now, the show is getting pulled off the air for re-runs — naturally sparking all sorts of speculation about the future of Kimmel and his show on ABC.

As Deadline reported, Kimmel’s show didn’t air on Thursday. Slated guests included David Duchovny, “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, and pop singer Madison Beer.

A re-run of the Oct. 28 episode aired in its stead.

As the New York Post noted, neither the show’s social media accounts nor ABC addressed this abrupt change publicly.

In fact, generally speaking, details about this abrupt re-run have been fairly scant.

Per Deadline, ABC apparently told those in attendance that this show was being “postponed” and that they would get tickets for a future show, suggesting this isn’t as big a deal as some might’ve hoped.

Related:
Jimmy Fallon Says He Wants to Avoid Politics and 'Make Everybody Laugh' When Asked About Kimmel Suspension

Entertainment outlet LateNighter, meanwhile, is the only one reporting that this decision was based on “a personal matter.”

While Keery and Duchovny have been mum about this, Beer offered a little bit of insight into the ordeal, also echoing the “postponed” theme.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date,” Beer posted to Instagram on Thursday evening, per the New York Post.

Kimmel’s job has been a popular subject for President Donald Trump — who’s no fan of the ABC comedian.

Citing his ratings, Trump has consistently called for the ultra-liberal Kimmel to be yanked off the air.

Given how abrupt this was, and Republicans’ obvious disdain for Kimmel, the New York Post added that this random Thursday re-run has sparked all sorts of speculation about him being fired.

However, based on the little evidence provided, it seems like the show will almost certainly continue on in some way, shape, or form.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




