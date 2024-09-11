ABC Breaks Its Own Rules Less Than 30 Minutes Into Debate

ABC News broke the agreed upon rules by allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to interrupt former President Donald Trump as he was answering a question about abortion during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Trump first explained his position that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in the summer of 2022, the issue has returned to the states for the people to decide.

Harris pledged to reinstitute Roe v. Wade by federal law, if elected and if Congress passed the legislation.

Trump respectfully listened as Harris made her points.

Harris then claimed that Trump will sign a national abortion ban.

Trump responded, “There she goes again. It’s a lie. I’m not signing a ban, and there’s no reason to sign a ban because we’ve gotten what everybody wanted.”

🚨WOW! RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST FACT CHECKED KAMALA HARRIS LIVE ON STAGE AT THE DEBATE! “Well, there she goes again! It’s a lie.” Kamala Harris, NOT Donald Trump, is a LIAR! Kamala definitely wouldn’t want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/5zlLHTCwFP — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 11, 2024

Harris did not respond if she would support any restrictions on abortion, beyond saying she supports “the protections” of Roe v. Wade.

Trump then asked the moderator to question Harris whether she would support abortion at the seventh month of the pregnancy and beyond.

She responded, “Come on,” and continued to talk over Trump’s answer.

The rules the candidates agreed to said the mics would be muted while the other candidate was speaking.

People noted it on social media.

“Why is only Trump’s mic muted? Americans are noticing,” one wrote.

Another added, “Why isn’t Kamala’s mic muted and you’re allowing her to talk over Trump during his time?!? Not surprised.”

@abcnews

Why isn’t Kamala’s mic muted and you’re allowing her to talk over Trump during his time?!? Not surprised. — Deanna McPherson (@abcdeanna) September 11, 2024

The amount of time the moderators devoted to abortion, where Harris polls stronger than Trump, suggested the network was trying to give her an assist.

