Share
News

ABC Breaks Its Own Rules Less Than 30 Minutes Into Debate

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2024 at 7:20pm
Share

ABC News broke the agreed upon rules by allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to interrupt former President Donald Trump as he was answering a question about abortion during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Trump first explained his position that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in the summer of 2022, the issue has returned to the states for the people to decide.

Harris pledged to reinstitute Roe v. Wade by federal law, if elected and if Congress passed the legislation.

Trump respectfully listened as Harris made her points.

Trending:
Trump Wakes Up to Encouraging News on Morning of Debate - Kamala Appears to Be Slipping in Newest Poll

Harris then claimed that Trump will sign a national abortion ban.

Trump responded, “There she goes again. It’s a lie. I’m not signing a ban, and there’s no reason to sign a ban because we’ve gotten what everybody wanted.”

Have the ABC moderators been biased against Trump?

Harris did not respond if she would support any restrictions on abortion, beyond saying she supports “the protections” of Roe v. Wade.

Trump then asked the moderator to question Harris whether she would support abortion at the seventh month of the pregnancy and beyond.

She responded, “Come on,” and continued to talk over Trump’s answer.

The rules the candidates agreed to said the mics would be muted while the other candidate was speaking.

Related:
How to Watch the First Trump vs. Harris Debate

People noted it on social media.

“Why is only Trump’s mic muted? Americans are noticing,” one wrote.

Another added, “Why isn’t Kamala’s mic muted and you’re allowing her to talk over Trump during his time?!? Not surprised.”

The amount of time the moderators devoted to abortion, where Harris polls stronger than Trump, suggested the network was trying to give her an assist.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




ABC Breaks Its Own Rules Less Than 30 Minutes Into Debate
'Nervous' Trends on Social Media as Kamala Harris Starts Debate with Shaky Answer
Watch: Rep. Eric Swalwell Melts Down Over AI Pics of Trump Saving Ducks from Migrants After Viral Claims
The Atlantic Accidentally Created a 'Powerful' Pro-Trump Visual While Trying to Smear Him With Unprecedented Cover
Melania Trump Speaks Out with Question About Assassination Attempt: 'There Is Definitely More to the Story'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation