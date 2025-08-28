ABC Called Out for Making Catholic School Shooter Seem Like a Trump Supporter with 'Intentional Lie'

ABC was caught trying to deceive its viewers about the evil “transgender” gunman who took the lives of two children and injured several others at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

Pictures of the gunman’s weapons went viral, showing written messages that revealed his motivations for the horrific act.

One in particular unmistakably read, “Kill Donald Trump,” something ABC only partially told their viewers: “The name of President Trump” was written on one weapon, an ABC reporter said, making it seem like the shooter was a supporter of President Donald Trump when, in reality, he hated the president and wanted him dead.

Outkick founder Clay Travis reposted the ABC clip to social media platform X, calling out the blatant deception and labeling it an “intentional lie.”

“Kill Donald Trump” was written on the trans terrorist’s gun. @abcnews says Trump’s name was written on the gun as if this was a Trump supporter doing the shooting. Intentional lie here. Watch: pic.twitter.com/9Vcu4RR3AU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2025

Another user was quick to note how this information would fuel a narrative perpetuated by viewers simply tuning in for more information.

He wrote, “if i heard all of that without knowing he said k*ll before the name Donald Trump i would think he was a Trump supporter which is of course the goal of ABC news.”

if i heard all of that without knowing he said k*ll before the name Donald Trump i would think he was a Trump supporter which is of course the goal of ABC news https://t.co/wQiWgyI2uJ — Tim Norton (@prayForPopeLeo) August 27, 2025

More users were quick to catch on, seeing the narrative ABC was trying to create.

“ABC tells its viewers that the name of President Trump was written on the weapon of the shooter. They didn’t say it said ‘Kill Trump’ They’re intentionally misleading their viewers,” a third post read.

ABC tells its viewers that the name of President Trump was written on the weapon of the shooter. They didn’t say it said “Kill Trump” They’re intentionally misleading their viewers. https://t.co/9C1S8q8Du8 — NOBODY LISTENED (@One_Party_State) August 27, 2025

The gunman’s motives cannot be ignored.

This was not a right-wing extremist who dearly loved the president, motivated to kill based on his support for Trump’s agenda or vision for the country.

He was a deranged, evil, bloodthirsty, and mentally ill leftist and a coward, targeting innocent Christian children.

ABC knows this, but the legacy media is the enemy of reason and truth.

They are also the enemy of the president, using every chance possible to cast blame and criticism his way.

This is perhaps one of the most egregious, blatant, and outright stupid attempts at deception by ABC.

A simple Google search of the gunman’s weapons will show the truth.

Truth, however, doesn’t seem to be something ABC is concerned with after Wednesday.

