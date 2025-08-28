Share
Commentary

ABC Called Out for Making Catholic School Shooter Seem Like a Trump Supporter with 'Intentional Lie'

 By Samuel Short  August 28, 2025 at 7:17am
ABC was caught trying to deceive its viewers about the evil “transgender” gunman who took the lives of two children and injured several others at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

Pictures of the gunman’s weapons went viral, showing written messages that revealed his motivations for the horrific act.

One in particular unmistakably read, “Kill Donald Trump,” something ABC only partially told their viewers: “The name of President Trump” was written on one weapon, an ABC reporter said, making it seem like the shooter was a supporter of President Donald Trump when, in reality, he hated the president and wanted him dead.

Outkick founder Clay Travis reposted the ABC clip to social media platform X, calling out the blatant deception and labeling it an “intentional lie.”

Another user was quick to note how this information would fuel a narrative perpetuated by viewers simply tuning in for more information.

He wrote, “if i heard all of that without knowing he said k*ll before the name Donald Trump i would think he was a Trump supporter which is of course the goal of ABC news.”

Can the establishment media be trusted?

More users were quick to catch on, seeing the narrative ABC was trying to create.

“ABC tells its viewers that the name of President Trump was written on the weapon of the shooter. They didn’t say it said ‘Kill Trump’ They’re intentionally misleading their viewers,” a third post read.

The gunman’s motives cannot be ignored.

This was not a right-wing extremist who dearly loved the president, motivated to kill based on his support for Trump’s agenda or vision for the country.

He was a deranged, evil, bloodthirsty, and mentally ill leftist and a coward, targeting innocent Christian children.

ABC knows this, but the legacy media is the enemy of reason and truth.

They are also the enemy of the president, using every chance possible to cast blame and criticism his way.

This is perhaps one of the most egregious, blatant, and outright stupid attempts at deception by ABC.

A simple Google search of the gunman’s weapons will show the truth.

Truth, however, doesn’t seem to be something ABC is concerned with after Wednesday.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




