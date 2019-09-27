SECTIONS
News
Print

ABC Forced To Issue Correction as Big Ukraine Story Crumbles

×
By Joe Setyon
Published September 27, 2019 at 8:59am
Print

ABC News was forced to issue a correction this week after one of its stories on the Trump-Ukraine controversy fell apart.

The story revolved around the relationship between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a now-controversial phone call on July 25, the two leaders talked about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who as vice president threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid from the country unless a Ukrainian prosecutor was fired.

The prosecutor in question was investigating a company where Biden’s son, Hunter, served on the board.

The establishment media has been trying to prove Trump expected a sort of “quid pro quo” from his Ukrainian counterpart — that Trump wanted Zelensky to examine the Biden matter in return for aid and access.

TRENDING: Report: As Warren Closes Gap, Major Dem Donors Say They'd Rather Support Trump

In a story published Wednesday, ABC appeared to have found someone to back this up — an apparent adviser to Zelensky named Serhiy Leshchenko.

“Ukrainian officials were asking for a meeting with Trump for along (sic) time. As I remember, it was a clear fact that Trump wants to meet only if Biden case will be included,” Leshchenko told ABC.

“This issue was raised many times. I know that Ukrainian officials understood,” he added.

There was just issue with this bombshell revelation — well, more than one, actually.

Do you think the establishment media is biased against Trump?

For one thing, ABC failed to note when it first published the story that Leshchenko no longer advises Zelensky. It turns out Zelensky’s administration has been trying to distance itself from Leshchenko for months.

The outlet was forced to note as much in a correction.

“An earlier version of this article incorrectly described Serhiy Leshchenko as a current advisor to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy,” the correction reads. “Leshchenko advised Zelenskiy’s transition team following his election in April but has since been distanced by the administration. He is no longer advising Zelenskiy”

This wasn’t the only issue.

Leshchenko later indicated he did not have any sort of insider information regarding a so-called “quid pro quo.”

RELATED: Want To Get Away with Murder? Just Run Against Donald J. Trump

“Setting record straight: @Leshchenkos confirmed to me what those of us in Kyiv already knew — he is NOT currently an advisor to Ukraine’s Zelenskiy & wasn’t at time of July 25 call,” Radio Free Europe’s Christopher Miller tweeted.

“He said he DID NOT tell ABC insistence for leaders to discuss Biden probe was precondition for call,” he added.

Leshchenko told the BBC’s Jonah Fisher that the only information he knew about a “quid pro quo” was what he had learned from media reports.

In its story, ABC reported that “Leshchenko on Thursday sought to back track his comments, telling ABC News that he did not know if officials had viewed discussing Biden as a precondition for a meeting and that he had meant it was just obvious that Trump had wanted to talk about it.”

But the damage may have already been done.

Axios picked up ABC’s “scoop” and posted it to Twitter, where it garnered almost 9,000 retweets.

A follow-up “CORRECTION” tweet got just over 400 retweets.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Trump Lawyer Calls Out Whistleblower Complaint: 'This Was Written by a Law Firm'
Motion To Censure Adam Schiff Introduced After Schiff's 'Blatantly False Retelling of' Trump's Ukraine Call
ABC Forced To Issue Correction as Big Ukraine Story Crumbles
While Dems Obsessed over Whistleblower, Senate Confirmed Justice Scalia's Son as Labor Secretary
Report: Whistleblower Is CIA Agent Who Once Worked in White House
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×