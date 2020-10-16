Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

ABC Gives Biden a Free Pass During Friendly Town Hall

×
By Erin Coates
Published October 16, 2020 at 10:14am
P Share Print

ABC News refused to ask Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about his son’s alleged acts of corruption during a town hall on Thursday night, a day after Facebook and Twitter censored the story on social media.

The Biden town hall covered topics including civility in America, coronavirus, the 1994 crime bill, LGBT rights, the Supreme Court and taxes, but failed to mention Burisma Holdings, e-mails or Hunter Biden, NewsBusters reported.

While Biden said his support of the crime bill that has been blamed for increasing incarceration among minority men was a mistake, he blamed the states for the implications of the bill and defended the parts of the legislation he advocated for, according to NPR.

“Here’s where the mistake came: The mistake came in terms of what the states did locally,” Biden said.

ABC has been criticized for asking Biden “softball questions” as compared to the ones President Donald Trump faced at his competing town hall, the New York Post reported.

TRENDING: Checkmate: Twitter Will Have To Block a Government Website To Censor Hunter Biden Bombshell After Creative Move by GOP

In the Trump town hall with NBC, held at the same time as Biden’s, Trump was questioned about white supremacy, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to USA Today.

ABC’s avoidance of the report’s allegations is in line with Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook’s censorship of the article on their platforms.

Twitter claims that it is censoring the New York Post article on its platform because “the images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules.”

The latest alleged transgressions by Hunter Biden were outlined in a report by the New York Post, which included an email that showed Hunter Biden had allegedly introduced his father to a top executive at the Ukrainian energy firm about a year before a prosecutor who had investigated the company was fired following pressure from Joe Biden.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail from Vadym Pozharskyi reads.

In a May 2014 email, Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

RELATED: Democratic Senator, Mainstream Media Begin Pushing Biden Laptop Bombshell as Russian Disinfo Campaign

Email from Vadim Pozharskyi… by New York Post

This report contradicts Biden’s claims that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” according to Fox News.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, issued a statement in response to the Post’s report, according to Politico.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague, have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” Bates claimed. “Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

“The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story,” the statement added.

“Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Poll: Voters Believe Pence Is More Prepared Than Harris To Be President
Leader Alleges Christians Are Being 'Selectively' Targeted for 'Harassment and Punishment' in Major US City
Revealed: Biden Town Hall Questioners Included Obama Admin Staffer, Wife of Democratic Party Official
The Identity of the Mysterious Nodding Woman from the Trump Town Hall Has Been Revealed
ABC Gives Biden a Free Pass During Friendly Town Hall
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×