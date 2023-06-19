ABC Host Can Barely Get Words Out as He Reads Post-Trump Indictment Poll

It’s well-worn territory by now that the establishment media has no actual sense or clue what actual Americans think.

They have evidenced time and time again that they are sorely out of touch with people who don’t fester in the same echo chamber they occupy.

The Germans have a word for when those establishment media hacks get a jolt from the real world — schadenfreude — and that was on full display for the world to see when ABC reporter and “This Week” co-host Jonathan Karl read aloud a poll covering a hypothetical 2024 showdown between former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Fox News captured the key snippet and you can enjoy it for yourself below:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Karl, who is just visibly and audibly shaken, rattles off the latest Quinnipiac poll forecasting a potential Joe Biden — Donald Trump 2024 showdown.

“A poll from Quinnipiac on a possible Biden/Trump match-up puts Biden at 48 percent, Trump at 44 percent,” an initially level-headed Karl said. “This is a poll, again, taken largely after the indictment.”

As you can hear the tension rising in his voice, Karl then began to stumble over his own words.

“Uh… I mean, that’s got to make you a little nerv — That’s within the margin of error,” Karl blurted out. “That is a statistical tie.”

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile dismissed the poll because, in her words, “the race was close before the indictment, the race is going to be close, no matter what happens between then and now.”

Karl, to his minimal credit, pushed back a bit on Brazile’s dismissive reply, asking her, “So what does it say about Biden that he’s barely beating, or in some polls actually losing” to Trump.

Brazile again dismissed it, saying the “country is very divided.”

Pathetically, Brazile also appeared to dismiss the poll more as “where we are as a nation” as opposed to any actual reflection of the two likely 2024 general election candidates.

Brazile’s stance, unsurprisingly, is much more reflective of the unflinchingly stubborn leftists who seem to think, through their outsized sense of self, that their opinions are somehow more factual than other people’s opinions.

ABC’s @JonKarl literally unable to report the numbers showing how Donald Trump’s favorable rating is up with Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/7BQYF93WLD — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) June 18, 2023



As to Karl’s initial question about what the poll says about Biden, it doesn’t say anything good.

Trump’s steady and gradual uptick in popularity after he was indicted on 37 charges, including “Willful Retention of National Defense Information,” means one of two things, or perhaps both, for Biden.

It could mean that even borderline GOP voters are seeing through the ruse of Biden’s Justice Department and see those 37 charges as the spurious and weaponized charges that they are.

Conversely, it could also just mean that Biden is wildly, historically unpopular, and could very well lose a re-election bid on the demerits of the general state of the country.

It could just as easily be a combination of those two factors.

Regardless, the numbers sort of scream at you that something is deeply, fundamentally wrong with Biden as a political candidate. Karl seemed about as startled as someone being screamed at while rattling off those numbers, and is asking the right questions if you’re actually rooting for Biden to win.

But if Biden’s camp is dismissively treating these numbers more like how Brazile is, say hello to President Donald Trump — again.

