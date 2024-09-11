Share
ABC Moderators Called Out as Double Standard Becomes Evident: 'A Disgraceful Failure'

 By Michael Austin  September 10, 2024 at 8:46pm
Tuesday night’s debate was by no means a fair fight.

The debate marked the first time that former President Donald Trump clashed with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Many supporters of both candidates — as well as moderates still making up their minds on who to vote for — were looking forward to seeing the two candidates go head-to-head

Unfortunately, Tuesday night’s debate didn’t provide us with a one-on-one debate.

Instead, it was three-on-one.

ABC’s two moderators, news anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, constantly attacked, fact-checked and pressed Trump to answer questions.

When it came to Harris, the kid gloves were on; they barely pressed her at all, even when she refused to answer questions.

What’s more, Kamala Harris lied on multiple occasions and didn’t receive one fact check.

One such example of this was when Harris shared the tired “very fine people” quote.

Do you think ABC’s moderators were biased?

Many of the night’s questions were simply asking the two candidates how they felt about various Trump controversies like the Jan. 6 incursion and the 2020 election.

When Trump defended himself, the moderators attempted to fact-check him and then handed the microphone to Harris, so she could continue the criticism.

The one-sidedness of the whole affair wasn’t lost on many who quickly took to X to comment on the ridiculousness of it all.

Talk show host Megyn Kelly, who’s served as a presidential debate moderator herself, certainly took exception with ABC News.

“Omg MORE FACT CHECKING FROM ABC — THIS IS THE WORST ANCHOR PILE-ON I HAVE EVER SEEN. 3 against 1,” Kelly wrote.

“These moderators are a disgraceful failure and this is one of the most biased, unfair debates I have ever seen. Shame on you [ABC],” she added in another post.

Political commentators Glenn Greenwald and Matt Walsh also pointed out the insane bias of the moderators.

“Ironically the moderators are winning this debate for Trump by being so insanely lopsided and biased against him. They are now the story of the night. Which is a win for Trump,” Walsh wrote.

“David Muir is criticizing and attacking Trump more than Kamala is,” Greenwald wrote.

“Kamala can relax because the ABC ‘moderators’ are handling the debate for her.”

