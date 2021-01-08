As part of the Democratic Party, establishment media and Washington swamp campaign to tear down the legacy of President Donald Trump this week, the political director for ABC News called for a “cleansing” of Trump’s movement.

Rick Klein, who is the rudder on the corrupt ABC News political coverage ship, must have been feeling awfully emboldened Thursday after Democrat Joe Biden was officially certified as the country’s next president. Perhaps a little too emboldened, as is evident by what he said on Twitter.

“Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else,” Klein said in a tweet, which he later deleted.

Political Director for @ABC News based in Washington DC appears to have deleted his tweet about the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump that talked about the challenge of “cleansing the movement.” pic.twitter.com/HS1Rwrn94S — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 7, 2021

But this was no mere slip-up of a lone network employee on social media. ABC News published a piece in which Klein echoed his message. His views are apparently shared by others at the legacy media outlet.

Thursday on the website’s political analysis page “The Note,” Klein and Mary Alice Parks, ABC News deputy political director, co-wrote a piece that called for a similar “cleansing” of the Trump movement before it was later stealthily edited to change that vague and dark language, Fox News reported.

Pointing to Wednesday’s Capitol incursion as a reason to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office or impeach him, Klein and Parks wrote, “Even aside from impeachment and 25th Amendment talk, Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part.”

“Cleaning up the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else.”

That last section originally read, “Cleansing the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else.”

ABC News and Klein cleaned up their creepy genocidal language, but the veil is off, and we know who they are. We know that these people want.

The majority of the establishment media wants a one-party state where every man, woman and child knows his or her place. Trump’s awakening of the GOP base and others is a threat to that, and it became even more threatening after he began successfully courting Democratic voters last year.

Leftists have used words such as “reconciliation” and “re-education” with regard to how to deal with us since the election. Now ABC News has called for a “cleansing” of the political movement the president created.

While for most of us that movement equates to a robust economy, individual liberty, national sovereignty and a strong military, the hateful establishment media always viewed it as a threat to the status quo.

The actions of a relatively small number of Trump supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday have given these people what they view as a valid reason to delegitimize every one of the tens of millions of Americans who voted against the corrupt Washington and media establishment.

Rogue conservatives roaming the halls of Congress is exactly what the corporate media wanted. Remember, this is the same establishment media that joined Democrats in inciting or excusing violence for a great deal of last year, and even before that.

SUERCUT! Media: Yes, violence is the answer pic.twitter.com/1juSdYtKvD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2021

Oops, wouldn’t want this highlight reel of Democrat leaders calling for uprisings to go viral pic.twitter.com/onBBfhMA3f — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) January 8, 2021

Save for the late Peter Jennings, ABC News has always been awful. The network never attempted to hide its bias during the election or during the four years when Trump was called “illegitimate” and a Russian plant. Klein was silent as fake news stories led the coverage for four years, and he never denounced Biden for going around talking about punching people — but now the mask is off.

Klein and his colleagues want to put us all in a corner and shame us over the D.C. spectacle, which 99.9 percent of us were not a party to. We can’t ask valid questions about election integrity if we’re all too afraid to show our faces, and maybe that’s the point. The Klein message highlights the depths of the establishment media’s desperation to make us go away and fall in line. No thanks.

It was the corporate media and its sponsors, Democrats, and those who threw bricks and molotov cocktails for months on end who brought shame to our republic, not Trump or the movement he has led. That’s an inconvenient fact that is being written over in a mad dash to turn the president’s legacy into ash by attempting to portray him as a man who simply spent four years inciting a riot.

It’s a lie, just like all the others. Let the dust settle and don’t be shamed.

