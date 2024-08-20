Share
News

ABC News Debate Moderator Casually Touts 'Connection' Between Trump and the KKK

 By Bryan Chai  August 20, 2024 at 3:03pm
Share

If there was any lingering doubt that former President Donald Trump would be walking into yet another lion’s den for his forthcoming presidential debate, the comments of ABC News debate moderator Linsey Davis should swiftly remove them.

On Monday, Davis raised a few eyebrows when she casually referenced a “connection” between Trump and the Ku Klux Klan.

While speaking to Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Davis dropped a curiously framed question to the governor.

“As you know, former President Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow,” Davis said to Whitmer, per Fox News.

Davis would then pivot to a white supremacist incident in the same Michigan locale: “Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump.

Trending:
Bible Prophecy Fulfilled? Earthquake Strikes on Day Attack Against Israel Was Anticipated by Iran, Hezbollah

“I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and him going in particularly to Howell tomorrow.”

Whitmer, perfectly in step, responded as one would expect of a deep-blue Democrat.

Do you think Trump should ditch the scheduled ABC News debate?

“Well, you know, anyone who’s doing a little bit of research might have said, ‘That’s really a bad idea, look at the optics,’” Whitmer began. “You’re showing up where the KKK was just at the same time you’re in Michigan.”

(Whitmer did not bother to explain why such a large contingency of white supremacists are present in her state.)

The Michigan governor continued: “I mean, this is, I think, a troubling strategy that we see from the other side to divide us and to scare us and to stoke fear and anger.

“And contrast to what we are going to see here all week, this is a gathering of joyful, happy warriors. We are rolling up our sleeves, we’re doing the work, we take no one and no vote for granted.”

Social media was swiftly abuzz with concern about what this would mean for the forthcoming presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the de facto Democrat standard bearer.

Related:
Kamala Harris to Snub First Debate - Trump Announces Alternate Plans

One astute observer wondered aloud, “I don’t understand why President Trump accepted his debate on ABC.”

Indeed, if this is how casually the debate moderator will throw around a potentially very damaging comparison — and a tenuous “connection” at best — Trump has every right to be hesitant about the Sept. 10 debate.

(Davis will host the debate, alongside anchor David Muir, according to ABC News.)

For now, and unlike his chief political rival, Trump doesn’t appear afraid to step into the hostile environs of an unfriendly debate stage.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




ABC News Debate Moderator Casually Touts 'Connection' Between Trump and the KKK
Stampede of RINOs: Here Are the 'Republicans' Speaking at Night 2 of the DNC
Kamala Harris Campaign Accused of Booting Customers from Restaurant, Replacing Them with Paid Actors
Star of ABC's 'Boy Meets World' Diagnosed with Cancer, Has 'Big Decisions Ahead'
Trump's Granddaughter Commits to Major NCAA School to Play Golf, Sends Heartfelt Thank You to Her Grandpa
See more...

Conversation