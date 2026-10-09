Share
News
Eric Trump, left, and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are pictured in New York City's Times Square in 2025.
Eric Trump, left, and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are pictured in New York City's Times Square in 2025. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

ABC News Targets Trump Family, But Has to Immediately Delete False Story - Was Off by Billions of Dollars

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 8, 2026 at 8:06pm
Share

ABC News published a story tying Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to billions in defense work, but shortly thereafter removed the story completely from its site.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey said the network had the investment wrong by billions and the contract total wrong, as well.

The story, by Nathan Lee, went up around Tuesday’s announcement of a $6.6 billion Anduril project tied to submarine work in Baltimore County.

An archived copy quoted by RedState said the Navy would support $2.9 billion of that cost for a plant to make parts for Virginia-class submarines, and that Anduril would invest $3.7 billion in a yard Trump called Arsenal-2.

The piece then turned to 1789 Capital, a firm that lists Donald Trump Jr. as one of six partners.

Lee, who identifies himself on LinkedIn as a journalism student at the University of Missouri working in ABC’s Washington, D.C. bureau, wrote that the firm “claimed a major stake in Anduril in June 2025 from a $2.5 billion investment into the company.”

It said Anduril had since received about $1.8 billion on 135 other government agreements, and that an ABC analysis found defense companies “backed by the president’s sons,” including Anduril, had “raked in more than $6 billion” in active or promised contracts since those investments.

Should ABC News face accountability for publishing false information about the Trump family?

The story noted a May letter from Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, and Rep. Robert Garcia asked the Pentagon inspector general to investigate.

The live URL to the ABC story now returns an error message saying the page is “unavailable.”

RedState said a search of ABC’s sites turned up no correction or retraction.

Luckey answered before the page came down. He quoted the “major stake” sentence and wrote, “This is not true. You are lying. Please correct your lies.”

In a follow-up, he said Anduril had given Lee the figures: 1789 Capital had invested $50 million in Anduril, “about 1/1000th of the company,” not a major stake taken out of a $2.5 billion round. The gap between those two numbers is $2.45 billion.

Related:
Disney President Makes Ominous Comments About Jimmy Kimmel's Future

Nathan Lee has deleted his post and has not commented.

 


He also rejected the contract claim. “The claim of $6B+ in ‘active or promised government contracts’ is also a lie,” he wrote. Most of that sum, he said, was “hypothetical contract ceilings, which are (by design) larger than the government or the contractor expect to transact.”

He said ABC was refusing to correct the story because people, including the governor, had acted on it, and that admitting the error would make a judgment against the network easy.

 


Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for 1789 Capital, made the same distinction.

“This post shows you have literally zero financial literacy,” she said in a remark directed at the ABC reporter.

“1789 Capital does not have a ‘major stake’ in Anduril,” Henning wrote in a post on X. “It’s false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and PsiQuantum are ‘backed by Don Jr and Eric Trump.’”

“Here’s a small lesson, that I also explained to ABC, Henning continued in her post. “The ‘reporter’ who is a complete idiot conflated raising funds with investment by 1789. Those are two separate actions. Meaning the ‘investments’ mentioned were actually the total number raised for a funding round, that MANY companies contribute to.”

She also said many of the companies had won contracts under former President Joe Biden as well as Trump. Anduril’s own awards, ABC’s story noted, go back to 2019.

This is not ABC’s first expensive miss on Trump. In December 2024, the network agreed to pay $15 million to a presidential foundation and museum, plus $1 million in legal fees, to settle his defamation suit against the network and commentator George Stephanopoulos, who asserted that Trump had been found “liable for rape.” A New York jury in the E. Jean Carroll case found him liable for sexual abuse, a different claim under that state’s law.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




ABC News Targets Trump Family, But Has to Immediately Delete False Story - Was Off by Billions of Dollars
Watch: Mamdani Doubles Down on His Anti-Israel Oct. 7 Statement When Confronted by Reporter
Roseanne Barr Roars Back from Cancellation by Secretly Filming Star-Studded Sitcom
Fox News President Issues Defiant Response to Trump's Criticism: 'It's What We Do'
Insurance Executive and His Family Found Dead in Mansion: Murder-Suicide Suspected
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation