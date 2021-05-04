ABC News is yet again unwittingly giving credence to Trumpian claims of “fake news” in the legacy media establishment as they try to convince us a poll showing Americans don’t feel very united is actually a big win for President Joe Biden.

In reality, the data seems to indicate a majority of Americans don’t feel united and don’t seem to think Biden’s inaugural promise of more “unity” is really playing out.

ABC glowingly reported our new commander-in-chief has completed his first 100 days in office “with a country that is more optimistic about the coming year” based on a poll conducted by Ipsos and ABC News.

Indeed, it appears Americans are more optimistic than they were before Donald Trump “catapulted” into the White House (as ABC characterized it) in 2016. Just before Trump’s election, “only 42% of Americans were optimistic about the future, compared to 52% who were pessimistic.”

Interestingly, the outlet did not mention how that broke down after Trump was “catapulted” into the center of this great political drama of ours, but I can certainly tell you I was feeling a lot more pessimistic about the nation’s future before the 2016 election than after, and I’m guessing I’m not alone.

At any rate, in the glorious new dawn of Biden-Harris, 64 percent of Americans are optimistic about the future while just 36 percent are not.

But do Americans think we’re united?

Yeah … not so much.

“But there are some warning lights flashing for the White House,” ABC News ominously noted, pointing out the policy agenda indicative of what it later massively understated was due to the once-professed moderate Biden having “shifted his policy priorities leftward as president.”

That’s certainly one way to characterize the Biden-Harris administration, I suppose.

One of the “warning lights” ABC News adorably attempted to spin, however, was that 23 percent of Americans actually believe the nation is more united, but “among this group, 87% give Biden credit.”

Oh wow, yeah no, I’m completely shocked that 23 percent of the people who actually think our nation has become more united also believe Biden’s been successful at this mission.

We totally needed that additional polling data to tell us that the small fragment of the population that’s pleased with the state of things is also under the impression the most radical presidential policy platform is just bringing people together like one big redux of “We Are the World.”

“Only 3% assigned credit to Republican leaders in Congress, and 10% said both in the poll,” ABC News added of the minority population that believes our nation is super duper unified right now.

Of course, here’s the kicker of this already overly-optimistic presentation of the polling data. Ipsos/ABC News gathered this data from just 513 people between April 30 and May 1 with a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.

So, it’s all the more incredible ABC News saw fit to highlight the whopping 87 percent of a significantly less whopping 23 percent of 513 people who think our country is just oozing with unity when the outlet tweeted out its report on the results of the poll.

No, really:

23% of Americans think the country has become more united since Pres. Biden took office, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. Among this group, an overwhelming 87% give Biden credit. https://t.co/3rHDO0Kfx1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 2, 2021

The truth is, this poll found that 77 percent of Americans think the nation is either just as divided or even more so since Biden became president. That is a pretty bad look, and a significant data point, for the president who promised us “unity” after rolling into office like the military tanks they stopped short of using to lock down the capital before his inauguration.

So why would ABC go out of its way to try to tease something positive out of this negative data?

This is exactly why legacy media is so frequently accused of bias. They all but personally placed this guy in the White House in the first place, and they’ve given us little reason to believe they’re going to report on his presidency honestly.

