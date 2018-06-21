ABC News Tweets Misleading Trump Quote Day After Putting False Graphic on TV

ABC News was slammed for misleading reporting on Thursday, only one day after the network was forced to apologize for a false graphic it aired during an evening news report.

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd about immigration at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

ABC tweeted about the rally later that evening.

“We’re sending them the hell back!” the news network’s tweet reads, quoting the president.

“Despite signing an executive order to end the practice of separating immigrant children from their parents, Pres. Trump doubled down on his hardline immigration rhetoric at a campaign rally in Minnesota,” the rest of the tweet reads.

"We're sending them the hell back!" Despite signing an executive order to end the practice of separating immigrant children from their parents, Pres. Trump doubled down on his hardline immigration rhetoric at a campaign rally in Minnesota. https://t.co/CssGU8MC4m pic.twitter.com/1ccIEF3SK1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2018

What the ABC tweet fails to note, however, is the context of Trump’s statement — namely, that he was talking about violent MS-13 gang members, not all illegal immigrants.

“MS-13 gangs — we have taken them out of our country by the thousands,” Trump told the crowd. “And these countries that send them back, we’re putting in legislation. We’re not giving them any more aid when they send people up. They’re sending, and they’re not sending their best, that I can tell you — and we’re sending them the hell back.”

ABC immediately received backlash for its tweet.

This tweet from ABC News is very dishonest as it makes it sound as though Trump said that about immigrant families and children. Once again, he explicitly stated that he was referring to MS-13. https://t.co/CApi18Mvk5 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2018

Sorry. We watched the rally. He was talking about MS13. But heck keep making it obvious nobody can trust the MSM to be honest. — Randall (@RandallBenge) June 21, 2018

I always review information, fact check, etc before tweeting a news story. This is a news agency for goodness sake. Either they’re incompetent or blatantly focused on destroying the President’s image at all costs, even if that means wildly taking quotes out of context. SAD! — Quinton Burdette (@QuintonBurdette) June 21, 2018

On Wednesday, ABC issued an apology after it ran a graphic that falsely stated that Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager, pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaughter.

Look what Fake ABC News put out. I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/c0XOk1btEQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

“We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air,” a statement from ABC’s PR read. “We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake.

Statement from @ABC News: We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. (1/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 20, 2018

(cont.) We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake. (2/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 20, 2018

