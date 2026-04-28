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Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California.
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Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

ABC Not Firing Jimmy Kimmel After Melania 'Widow' Comments Feels Like Network Flipping Off Millions

 By Samantha Chang  April 28, 2026 at 1:38pm
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Liberal TV network ABC has ignited volcanic backlash by refusing to fire “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel, who is continuing to recklessly incite violence against conservatives.

In refusing to curb Kimmel’s dangerous rhetoric, ABC made clear not only its toxic left-wing bias, but also its disregard for public safety and national security.

The brouhaha erupted on April 23, when Kimmel flippantly joked about the multiple assassination attempts on President Donald Trump by referring to first lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow.”

Kimmel made the inane comments while performing a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner skit on his late-night talk show.

During the sketch, the left-wing foghorn pretended to be speaking to attendees.

“Our first lady Melania is here… so beautiful,” Kimmel said. “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

This jab ignited renewed criticism when another presidential assassination attempt occurred two days later at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, the first lady urged ABC to finally take a stand against political violence by ousting Kimmel.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” she wrote on X.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

Related:
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“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” Melania said.

The president — and countless other Americans — joined Melania in urging ABC to axe Kimmel after his latest scandal.

As of Tuesday morning, ABC still has not responded to the growing public demands for Kimmel’s firing — effectively flipping off millions of Americans who put the Trumps in the White House for a second time.

Under normal circumstances, conservatives oppose censoring their political opponents. However, this is not Kimmel’s first time downplaying or inciting violence against conservatives.

In September 2025, Kimmel was yanked off the air after he trivialized, and lied about, Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination by a leftist lunatic.

In October 2023, Kimmel roasted House Majority Leader Steve Scalise for supporting the Second Amendment by joking about the time he was shot at a 2017 mass shooting that targeted Republicans.

Like other political assassination attempts in recent years, a left-wing lunatic was the perpetrator in that instance.

The public is used to liberal entertainers and politicians downplaying or excusing the nonstop stream of left-wing violence, including the Black Lives Matter riots, and the countless assaults and death threats against conservatives.

To underscore how desensitized the establishment media outlets have made violence against conservatives, imagine the outrage if there had been three assassination attempts on Barack Obama when he was president.

Imagine the nonstop leftist screeching if multiple liberal activists or influencers had been punched, shot at, or killed at public events in the same way that conservatives have been targeted for years.

And if the shooter on Saturday night had been a conservative white male, the media would be hyperventilating nonstop about the imaginary threat of “white supremacy” and “toxic masculinity.”

By continuing their blatant double standard, Democrats and their corporate media puppets are emboldening more assassination attempts against Trump and other conservatives.

In so doing, they’re endangering the lives of all Americans — any of whom could easily be caught in the crossfire.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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