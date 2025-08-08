ABC Set to Cancel 'The View' Because It's 'Dangerous,' Rosie O'Donnell Claims

Irrational hatred of President Donald Trump, aka Trump Derangement Syndrome, afflicts millions to one degree or another.

In extreme cases, of course, TDS forces its victims to inhabit an alternate reality.

For instance, Wednesday on the social media platform TikTok, veteran comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell predicted that ABC would cancel “The View” because, in her version of reality, the powers that be regard the “truth” as “dangerous.”

Specifically, O’Donnell objected to a report that ABC would review the show’s “liberal bias.”

Of course, she knew exactly where to place the blame.

“They say they want ‘balance,'” O’Donnell wrote. “But what they mean is silence. Silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”

Oh yes, ABC and all the establishment networks have bent over backward to praise Trump!

Like so many TDS-afflicted souls, O’Donnell proceeded to expose her ignorance by blathering on about “fascism” and “dictatorship.”

“It would be funny if it weren’t so terrifying,” she insisted.

Then came more melodramatic hand-wringing.

“I used to think the First Amendment meant something,” she wrote.

Finally, no liberal screed would be complete without accusations of misogyny.

“Because this isn’t just about a TV show,” O’Donnell wrote. “It’s about what happens when powerful men decide they’ve heard enough from women.”

Someday, historians and psychologists might explain how and why so many TDS-afflicted celebrities allowed Trump to park himself atop their brains, dangle his feet over their frontal lobes, and then simply smile and wave as they drove themselves to madness because of it.

Meanwhile, one must try to impose some semblance of reality on O’Donnell and others of her ilk.

For instance, screaming “dictatorship” and invoking the First Amendment rings hollow to those who have either witnessed or experienced those precise horrors and abuses under liberal rule, from cancel culture, to the COVID regime, to the de-banking of conservatives.

Recall, too, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s infamous reaction to Fox News’ firing of Tucker Carlson in 2023.

“Deplatforming works. And it is important,” the congresswoman said in a social media clip.

Liberals, of course, hardly troubled themselves with the “First Amendment” implications of Carlson’s “deplatforming.” Thus, while Trump lacks the power to pressure ABC or other networks to dismiss unfavorable commentators, if the president did have that power, and if he chose to exercise it in an act of retribution for the sake of justice, what conservative would object?

There is, moreover, another layer to this story that gets at the question of reality.

In recent weeks, liberals have fallen into fits of apoplexy over CBS’ cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The eponymous host of that now-moribund show rivaled even O’Donnell for sheer TDS-driven lunacy.

Then, earlier this week, reports surfaced that SiriusXM likely would part ways with longtime “shock jock” and notorious Trump-hater Howard Stern after Stern’s current overpriced contract expires.

Colbert, Stern, the women of “The View,” and other liberal propagandists have spent nearly a decade alienating Trump supporters. So it would make sense that they have hemorrhaged money and thus deserved cancellation or non-renewal.

But what if there is even more to the story?

For instance, in February, the Trump administration began the process of dismantling the United States Agency for International Development. At the time, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called USAID a “sinister propagator of totalitarianism … and war across the globe.”

Meanwhile, questions arose about whether (and how many) establishment-friendly news and commentary programs received USAID money.

Thus, many pro-Trump users on the social media platform X have speculated about the possible connection between the dismantling of USAID and the recent cancellation of pro-establishment programs.

Is it a coincidence that as soon as USAID shuts down they kick Stephen Colbert off the air? — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 19, 2025

It’s impossible to ignore the correlation between the cancelation of USAID funds and the cancelation of so many weaponized entertainment shows and news media content. Just how much US tax payer money was subsidizing this commie garbage and for how long? — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) July 23, 2025

Good riddance to the View! We should have cancelled USAID a long time ago. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 24, 2025

Is it seriously a coincidence that all of these liberal media hosts just MAGICALLY start to fall like flies… …after USAID was defunded? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 6, 2025

In short, where O’Donnell and others of her ilk see “fascism,” the rest of us see a cleansing of the atmosphere, the restoration of freedom, and the end of taxpayer-funded establishment propaganda.

