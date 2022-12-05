ABC in Turmoil: 'Good Morning America' Hosts Taken Off Air Effective Immediately, New Hosts Take Over - Report

ABC has removed “Good Morning America” hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from the show after reports of an ongoing affair between the two surfaced last week.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that neither was present on this afternoon’s program, having been replaced, at least for the day, by ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez. (Despite the name, “GMA3,” the hour hosted by Robach and Holmes, airs at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.)

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” was all Ramos had to say about the matter.

The two were expected to be off the show “indefinitely,” sources told the Daily Mail, although the outlet also reported that the situation had yet to be fully resolved by ABC News.

‘There is massive confusion internally,” one source told the Daily mail. “ABC News executive Kim [Godwin] has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”

The two had attempted to laugh off the tension on Friday’s show, with Holmes opening the show by saying, “It’s too bad it’s Friday.”

“It’s been a great week,” he said. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it. Take it all in.”

Robach played along with him.

“Speak for yourself,” she said, chuckling. “I am very excited about the weekend.”

Are you a frequent viewer of 'Good Morning America'? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (30 Votes) No: 95% (628 Votes)

According to TMZ, the two were notified just this morning that they would not be appearing on the program today.

ABC News President Kim Godwin said on an internal editorial call that the two had created an “internal and external distraction,” TMZ reported.

“And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” she said, according to the outlet. “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said.

“I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways,” she added. “You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Holmes, 45, is married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, while Robach, 49, is married to actor Andrew Shue.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published multiple photos of the couple out in public, flaunting the relationship for all to see.

EXCLUSIVE: Married GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s romance REVEALED https://t.co/EGXgVWpcpY — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 30, 2022

People quoted an inside source as saying both Holmes and Robach had split from their spouses before getting together.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

However, neither had made a public statement about such a separation as of Thursday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.