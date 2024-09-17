Share
David Muir, left, and Linsey Davis, right, address members of the audience in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 7, 2020.
David Muir, left, and Linsey Davis, right, address members of the audience in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 7, 2020. (Elise Amendola - File / AP)

ABC's David Muir Appears to Be Paying the Price for His Extremely Biased Debate Performance

 By Michael Schwarz  September 17, 2024 at 10:29am
At this point, one must conclude that most liberal viewers prefer the lies they hear from the establishment media.

A few of those viewers, however, might still have a modicum of self-respect.

According to Fox News, ABC’s “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir suffered a staggering decline in viewership following his disgraceful performance during last week’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, which Muir and co-moderator Linsey Davis helped rig in Harris’ favor.

Whatever the reason for the viewership decline, the numbers paint an ugly picture.

Throughout 2024 — at least before the infamous debate — “World News Tonight” had averaged 7.6 million viewers.

In the three nights following the debate, however — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week — that number dipped to 6.7 million.

Of course, the numbers alone cannot confirm that Muir lost viewers solely or even primarily due to debate bias.

Either way, however, the loss of nearly one million sets of eyeballs per night amounts to a comparative hemorrhaging.

In fact, “CBS Evening News” and “NBC Nightly News” suffered what Fox described as only “slight declines” in post-debate viewership.

During the debate, Muir and Davis repeatedly “fact-checked” Trump, albeit inaccurately, while never once challenging Harris’ litany of lies.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Fox News’s Jesse Watters highlighted the worst moments.

“ABC News’ reputation was the real loser last night. All future @GOP nominees should never agree to another debate on the network again,” Watters posted in part.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that an ABC whistleblower accused the network of coordinating in advance with the Harris campaign.

“ABC News whistleblower swears under penalty of perjury that the Kamala Harris campaign dictated the terms of the questions during the presidential debate,” journalist Kyle Becker wrote as part of a post that included screenshots of an affidavit signed in New York.

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Holdings, insisted that Disney, which owns ABC, “should launch a full investigation.”

If the whistlerblower’s accusations prove true, then ABC News should lose all access to a future Trump White House.

Moreover, serious Republican candidates and elected officials who care about the country should shun the network.

Either way, viewers know what they saw during the debate.

Indeed, one wonders if approximately one million of those viewers decided to abandon Muir’s “World News Tonight” because of it.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
