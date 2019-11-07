SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

ABC's Ruthless Mole Hunt for Employee Who Leaked Epstein Bombshell Exposed in Chilling Report

×
By Jared Harris
Published November 7, 2019 at 11:56am
Print

While ABC News may tout itself as a source of reliable news and reporting, its brand of journalism apparently stops dead when it comes to accountability for spiked news stories.

The company reportedly went on a mole hunt for the person who accessed the hot mic footage of anchor Amy Robach commenting on the company’s decision to kill a story on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to two sources cited by journalist Yashar Ali, executives at ABC News already know the identity of the alleged leaker.

TRENDING: Soros' $800k Attempt To Buy Election Backfires When GOP Candidate Nets Even Larger Win Than Expected

While it’s not known if the person was directly responsible for sending the footage to Project Veritas for the bombshell story or whether it was filtered down through other means, ABC isn’t pleased with its former employee’s behavior.

Executives at the company informed the alleged leaker’s new employer, CBS News, about the leak, and the person was fired from that job, according to Ali.

Project Veritas’ exposure of the decision to spike the Epstein story came as a major blow to the credibility of ABC News.

“I’ve had the story for three years, I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air,” Robach said on the tape. “First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story.’”

According to Robach, ABC killed the story for a number of reasons.

Because some of the allegations against Epstein that were to be covered by Robach included accusations against members of the royal family, the network was worried it would not be able to interview Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, if they aired the story.

“It was unbelievable what we had — [former President Bill] Clinton, we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail, and now it’s all coming out, and it’s like these new revelations, and I freaking had all of it,” Robach said.

ABC News’ given reason for killing the story was that the reporting did not meet its editorial standards.

RELATED: Insider Behind Epstein Leak Breaks Silence After ABC's 'Seek-and-Destroy' Mission

Do you believe ABC News killed the Epstein story because it didn’t meet editorial standards?

Despite these so-called standards, the network decided to run with multiple stories about the thinly sourced accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

ABC published stories about accusations from both Christine Blasey Ford and Julie Swetnik, the latter of which had her credibility demolished in the weeks after she first stepped forward.

It’s beginning to look like ABC was never interested in unbiased journalism but merely trying to push its narrative on Americans.

As for people inside the company who seek to show the world the truth, they’re subject to mole hunts and apparent attempts to ruin any new job they might find.

ABC News has a lot to answer for, and its actions against an employee trying to hold the network accountable should send shivers down its viewers’ spines.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Escaped Teen at Center of Double Murder Brought Back to Jail by Own Mother
Insider Behind Epstein Leak Breaks Silence After ABC's 'Seek-and-Destroy' Mission
NC's Dem Governor Protects Non-Citizen Voters as 2020 Election Nears
Starbucks Appears To Be Outright Mocking Christmas Now with 'Merry' Cups
New Army Rifle Gives Squads the Ability To Reach Out and Touch Bad Guys
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×