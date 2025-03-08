Abducted Priest Found Murdered on Ash Wednesday

A Catholic priest who was abducted from his home on Tuesday was found slain on Ash Wednesday.

The Diocese of Kafanchan in Nigeria said Rev. Sylvester Okechukwu, 45, was kidnapped at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and found murdered the next day, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“It is yet to be determined why he was killed,” Rev. Jacob Shanet, chancellor of the Kafanchan Diocese, said. No announcement has been made of an arrest.

“Father Sylvester was a dedicated servant of God who worked selflessly in the vineyard of the Lord, spreading the message of peace, love, and hope,” Shanet said in a statement.

The tragic slaying of a priest in Nigeria this week underscores the large-scale persecution Christians face in that country. Open Doors’ World Watch List lists Nigeria as the country with the most Christians killed and kidnapped in 2024. The Trump administration must… pic.twitter.com/jDAr9GRUNG — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) March 7, 2025

“This untimely and brutal loss has left us heartbroken and devastated,” Shanet said in the statement.

“His untimely death has left an indelible void within our diocesan family, and we share in the pain of his passing with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him,” Shanet said.

Shanet said retribution should be avoided.

“No one should take the law into their hands,” he stated.

“May we continue to hold one another in prayer and unity during this dark moment,” he said.

U.S. Condemns Killing of Catholic Priest in Kaduna By: Zagazola Makama The United States Mission in Nigeria has condemned the brutal killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, describing it as a senseless act of violence. In a statement posted on its… pic.twitter.com/KKtStR8zuA — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) March 8, 2025

Catholic clergy have been targeted elsewhere in Nigeria. Three priests who were kidnapped last month are still being held, while one priest who was kidnapped escaped.

The group Aid to the church in Need said 14 priests were kidnapped in 2024, one of whom was murdered. The others were eventually released.

Catholic persecution in Nigeria surged in 2009 amid the rise of Boko Haram.

“The U.S. Mission is distressed by the brutal and senseless killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, Nigeria,” the American Embassy in Nigeria said in a statement posted on its website.

“We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence,” the statement said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, congregation, and community of Father Okechukwu, who have suffered an immeasurable loss. Our thoughts are with them during this time of profound grief. We call on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

According to an April 2023 report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, more than 52,250 Christians have been killed in Nigeria over the past 14 years, according to Global Christian Relief.

