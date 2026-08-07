Abdul El-Sayed Says GOP Rival 'Wants Us Divided,' Apparently Forgets His Own Racist Comments About JD Vance, Wife

Now that “Dr.” Abdul El-Sayed is the Democratic nominee in one of the most crucial Senate races this fall, it’s probably a good idea to remind you of who he is. Because, rest assured, El-Sayed and his Democrats want you to forget.

El-Sayed, a hard-left socialist-adjacent candidate who campaigned with figures like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and anti-Semitic pro-Hamas streamer Hasan Piker (the foul-mouthed lefty who not only believes “America deserved 9/11” but framed the Twin Towers getting hit on his wall), won Tuesday’s Michigan primary, but not by the margin he expected.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s verdict on what Democrat would run to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, El-Sayed held a double-digit lead in most polls — up to 19 points in one, according to The New York Times, and none of his leads in recent surveys were under double digits. He ended up prevailing by a single percentage point over the more moderate candidate, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, 48.5 percent to 47.5 percent.

So, with that in mind — and a tough general election battle ahead — El-Sayed wants you to know that “there is so much more that unites us than sets us apart.” Which is funny, because he’s also a man who recently made foul remarks about J.D. Vance’s sex life and insinuated he hated his own kids because his wife is Indian and therefore the children of mixed race.

First, here’s El-Sayed in front of an American flag, talking unity (with Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” playing in the background):

Mike Rogers wants us divided. But there is so much more that unites us than sets us apart. The power is ours. This land was made for you and me. pic.twitter.com/YKqHZcHnjP — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 5, 2026

“They said we couldn’t build a movement of Michiganders united by all that we share instead of divided by all that we don’t,” he said.

“Everywhere I go, I hear the same thing: It shouldn’t be this hard.”

And yes, it “shouldn’t be this hard” for us to unite people of all races and creeds behind decency and love of country. “This land was made for you and me,” after all. Why should it be so hard?

The reason it is this hard is, um, people like Abdul El-Sayed.

It’s probably important to remember that El-Sayed is about to change his tune. The whole Woody Guthrie video sounds great, but keep in mind it only came out after he won — and won by the slightest of margins.

When he thought he was going to trounce Haley Stevens and walk into the general election, El-Sayed was doing fun stuff like going on podcasts and making gross, racist comments about Vice President Vance.

“What do you think is going through Usha’s head when he talks?” a now-viral clip from an appearance on Brian Allen’s podcast made in April, referring to Vance’s wife, begins.

“She’s like, ‘Damn. I have to sleep with him,'” he said, laughing. “I mean, I guess she’s pregnant, so I guess something’s happening.

“But like, man, like, you got to imagine like — truly zero charisma,” he continued. “And can you imagine? Like, he’s got brown kids. At some point, he’s going to have to have a really awkward conversation. You’ll be like, you made your career hating people who are friends and people that look like his kids.”

This is the same guy who spent the primary doing things like this: Making derogatory sexual remarks about the Second Lady of the United States and suggesting that JD Vance hates his own kids because he opposes mass immigration. https://t.co/1T3l0f1kTo pic.twitter.com/vsHGkDLx0f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2026

Yeah, don’t you remember that part of the song? “This land is your land / this land is my land / unless I don’t like you / and your opinions / then I’ll call you a self-hating race-mixer / on a podcast / this land was made for people like me”? No? It’s one of the later verses; you have to listen to the extended album version of the song to hear it.

Oh, and let’s not forget what the campaign’s highest-profile surrogate — Piker — had to say after the thin margin of victory:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Your campaign spokesman just called every Democrat who didn’t vote for you “Islamaphobic pieces of shit.”pic.twitter.com/uX9COisl9d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2026

Little harder to pull out the Woody Guthrie after that one.

But one understands where El-Sayed is coming from. In a midterm cycle where history and the political climate favor the Democrats but the money favors the Republicans (in fact, the Democrats are effectively broke), his win has suddenly put what should be a solidly Democratic seat in play and made winning it significantly more expensive for a party that’s already penurious. Not only that, but the narrowness of the primary win after polling the projected a blowout means that his opponent, GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, suddenly looks a significantly better bet than he did a few weeks ago.

This Vance clip alone is beyond gross – and should be disqualifying for El-Sayed. But then, if behavior was disqualifying, El-Sayed wouldn’t be the senatorial nominee in the first place.

He may talk unity now, but remember that Abdul El-Sayed is exactly the same person he was on Monday. He just knows he has to strike a considerably different tone if he’s going to get the power to do the things he was going to do anyway if gets to the upper chamber of Congress.

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