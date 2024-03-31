Abomination: DC County, Woke Orgs, Others Declared Easter Sunday 'Transgender Day'

Transgenderism is a trend that has slowly worked its way through America, latching onto the belief system of liberals throughout the country.

And of course, progressives always love to pick out a day to celebrate the “progress” they’ve forced upon society.

So they’ve declared March 31 to be “Transgender Day of Visibility,” a day to “celebrate the lives and contributions of trans people, while also drawing attention to the poverty, discrimination, and violence the community faces” according to GLAAD, a non-profit advocacy group.

While all days within this vein are offensive in their own right, normally it’s simply conservatives being able to joke about how stupid it is that liberals need to make a special day for everything and then move on about their lives.

However, 2024 isn’t the same as previous years.

For 2024, an immensely important religious holiday for Christians falls on March 31 — Easter — creating a conflict with the liberal ego-day of Trandgender Day of Visiblity.

The juxtaposition of the two highlights the clash in belief systems. Liberals believe that gender is a malleable part of human life that can be changed on a whim. Christians know and understand that God made two genders, something outlined in Genesis 1:27.

So with two holidays (regardless of how fake one is) at odds, what is the right way to handle it?

It’s important to note off the bat that LGBT groups apparently didn’t intend to make their March 31 observance an attack against Christians.

The transgender event was conceived in 2010, according to GLAAD, and Easter has only fallen on that date one other time since then, in 2013.

Nonetheless, having the two events fall on the same day can’t help but generate friction.

It could easily become a battle between the two, with organizations announcing their intent to celebrate one or the other.

One such example would be Fairfax County in Virginia, which went out of its way to declare March 31 the Transgender Day of Visibility, seemingly as an attack against conservatives, according to Fox News.

The Fairfax Board of Supervisors specifically voted on the agenda item on a day when its sole conservative member wasn’t in attendance, resulting in a 9-0 unanimous vote that sent a clear message that it wasn’t playing nicely to get what it wanted, according to the report.

But responding to efforts such as this with hatred would be the exact opposite response Christians should have.

Navigating through LGBT advocacy and its invasive nature is undoubtedly hard, but the Bible makes it clear that these issues take compassion and reason to handle in a Christian way.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association did a fantastic job laying out how to handle a situation such as what’s happening this Easter by sharing an article called “Responding to the LGBTQ+ People in Your Life: 5 Bible-Based Truths.”

They noted that it’s important to stand firm in the Christian faith, as God clearly designed each and every person fearfully and wonderfully, something that would be antithetical to the transgender movement. But it’s also important not to force beliefs upon them.

The most that we as Christians can do is show them compassion, introduce them to Jesus and pray for them.

After that, what can be done is complete. Everything else falls into their hands.

The conflict occurring on March 31 is not a day that Christians should rally against those in the LGBT.

Instead, it should be a day to extend an olive branch to individuals who need Jesus Christ in their lives and pray for change.

“And I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh,” reads Ezekiel 36:26.

