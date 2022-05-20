American justices have a funny way of saying “get off my lawn.”

Not with double-barreled shotguns and lit cigarettes in their mouths do they say it to unwanted pro-abortion protesters, but with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The USMS has been running 24/7 security at all nine of the Supreme Court justices’ homes since last week, the Department of Justice said in a Wednesday news release.

According to the DOJ, Attorney General Merrick Garland met with the Justice Department and Supreme Court officials to discuss the “security needs of Justices and the Court.”

Under Garland’s orders, the USMS has “accelerated” security at the justices’ homes, though the document is unclear about the meaning of “accelerated.”

This, of course, is in response to protests outside of the justices’ homes following the “unauthorized release of a draft Court opinion,” the news release said.

The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was released this month. It stated the court’s intent to strike down Roe v. Wade and would return the question of abortion restrictions back to the states.

Ever since, protesters have been picketing outside of justices’ homes — even though it’s against the law to picket or parade near a building occupied by a judge, juror, witness or court with the intent of influencing them.

Also discussed at the meeting with the attorney general were the “ongoing efforts to enhance coordination, intelligence sharing, and technical support as it relates to judicial security.”

“The Attorney General reiterated the Department’s commitment to take all appropriate actions to further enhance the security of Justices and the Court,” the document said.

Garland himself is not exactly the quintessential protector of constitutional rights. After all, he recently targeted parents for protesting progressive ideology in their children’s education.

But even he seems to recognize that posting someone’s address on the internet, with the aim of protesting in front of his house until he gives way to demands, is not something most Americans would appreciate.

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” he said in a statement.

“I want to be clear: while people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not — we cannot — allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life. The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location.”

Unfortunately, he’s preaching to the choir. People with common sense know this already. The people who need to hear and understand this most are people like those protesters, but they’re beyond reach.

As the old proverb goes, never rebuke a fool, he (or she or they or it) will hate you for it.

