Abortion Group Launches Huge Spanish-Language Campaign Against Republican Candidate

As the competitive race heats up, one group is injecting at least $1 million into the effort to elect U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, to the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

According to The Hill, Emily’s List is targeting Arizona’s Hispanic population, which comprises about 30 percent of the state but slightly less of its overall electorate.

This seven-figure campaign was developed by Women Vote, which addresses health-care issues as an independent segment of the Emily’s List organization.

The pro-abortion rights group released the new Spanish-language campaign this week with a television ad featuring Gilbert resident Steve Gomez and his son, Anthony.

“Growing old and healthy, Anthony will need medical treatment for the rest of his life,” the narrator says in Spanish.

As a newborn, the child’s condition required a heart transplant.

The ad took aim at Republican challenger Martha McSally, describing her voting record as detrimental to Anthony’s future.

“But in Congress, Martha McSally voted to eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions,” the voice in the ad continues, a reference to McSally’s vote to repeal Obamacare.

The Hill cited a study conducted earlier this year by Latino Decisions, which looked at the impact Spanish-language political ads have in areas with large Hispanic populations.

“Latino turnout was higher in markets with Spanish ads than in markets with no Spanish ads,” the polling firm found. “As expected, non-Latino turnout is not impacted by the presence or absence of Spanish ads.”

Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily’s List, offered another reason for purchasing the new ads, describing them as an opportunity to shed light on what she considers a destructive voting record.

“Martha McSally has a long record of putting corporate special interests ahead of working families, and her vote to rip away protections for people with pre-existing conditions is another example,” she said.

Schriock went on to say that the Republican has been “running an increasingly nasty campaign” against Sinema.

The race remains close, though Sinema has opened up a slight lead in recent weeks, according to RealClearPolitics.

While the Democrat has a single-digit lead in a series of recent polls, most consider the advantage to be within the margin of error.

A RealClearPolitics average on Tuesday showed Sinema ahead of McSally by 3.4 points.

