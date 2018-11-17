Abortion Supporters Reportedly Send ‘Rape Porn’ to Pro-Lifers and Rape Survivors

Pro-life women are facing a new wave of attacks against them when they stand up against abortion.

Jennifer Christie, a woman who chose not to abort her baby who was conceived from rape, has shared her story about the power of love overcoming even the trauma of sexual assault.

Since speaking out, she has received sexually violent-themed hate messages on the internet, LifeSite News reported. After a video of her speaking about her experiences went viral, her personal Facebook account received a video of a woman being raped, with Jennifer uncertain if it was real or staged.

More rape videos followed, along with a video of a man cutting off a woman’s breast. That one was followed by flashing strobe lights, which led Christie to believe it was specifically targeted at her because she has spoken up about her epilepsy.

Thank you Live Action and especially thank you to Jonathon Van Maren for showing us what it REALLY looks like when we exercise that… https://t.co/ciBdexduch — Jennifer Christie (@RapevictimMom) November 17, 2018

Christie said she did not want to end up a victim in the culture wars — she wanted to save lives.

Her son, she said, is “a reminder that love is stronger than hate.”

“Do not use me, and my rape, and my story … as a banner to hide behind and excuse the genocide of the innocent,” she added.

She said she never expected to receive so much hatred simply for telling her story.

“I mean, I’m not condemning anyone,” she said. “I’m not cruel. I’m loving my son. That’s it. I just don’t think that way. Or didn’t. I guess I do now — which is sad.”

Denise McAllister, a writer for The Federalist, has also faced the hate that comes from being on the front lines against abortion.

On Sept. 6, she tweeted about abortion.

“At the root of #abortion hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament. It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity,” she tweeted.

At the root of #abortion hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament. It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 6, 2018

A few days later, she explained the horrific backlash she received.

“I am facing legit death & rape threats because I have dared to call out women who are hysterical about abortion and to challenge them to be responsible and not to elevate sex to the point that they’re willing to kill human life to avoid their responsibilities. How sick is that?” she tweeted.

These threats aren’t lame Twitter threats. Anyone who says we’re not in a culture war is deluded. It’s important for us to have each other’s backs. https://t.co/1p2BAgQIR4 — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 10, 2018

In writing about what had happened to McAllister and other women who defy the abortion industry, Live Action News writer Carole Novielli noted that these women’s stories are only a small part of a wider, uglier picture.

“As the debate over abortion continues, it has become apparent that reason and dialogue have been replaced with threats of violence,” she wrote. “Tragically, this mirrors the very the foundation of abortion, which violently ends the lives of nearly one million babies each year in America.”

