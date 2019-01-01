Abortion Tops 2018 List of Leading Causes of Death, Over 41 Million Worldwide

With almost 42 million deaths recorded, abortion was the leading cause of death in 2018, according to one worldwide data source.

According to the website Worldometers, there are about 125,000 abortions performed every day around the world. As of Monday morning, the site’s running tally showed there were over 41.9 million abortions performed in 2018.

Abortion dwarfed other causes of death, according to the site.

About 8.2 million people died from cancer, with almost 5 million due to smoking and almost 1.7 million of HIV/AIDS. The data comes from the World Health Organization.

Abortion is a major political and legislative issue at the state level in 2019.

In South Carolina, legislation will be considered to ban abortions after the heartbeat of a fetus can be determined, the Greenville News reported.

“It’s a common-sense bill. If a heart stops beating permanently, the person is dead,” said state Rep. John McCravy, a Republican.

“Common sense should tell us that when a heart is beating, we have a precious human life that should not be terminated,” he said.

Support for legislation to rein in abortion access has grown during the administration of President Donald Trump, who last January addressed the annual March for Life in Washington.

“Because of you, tens of thousands of Americans have been born and reached their full God-given potential. Because of you,” he said then, according to NPR.

“Americans are more and more pro-life, you see that all the time,” he said.

“Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life,” he said.

One way in which the administration is changing the abortion landscape is through its efforts to allow pregnancy centers to access federal funding that has historically gone to Planed Parenthood, Politico has reported.

That could be transformative, wrote Thomas A. Glessner in the National Review.

“The work of pregnancy centers will continue as communities come to fully understand their value and appreciate the many benefits they provide. Because of pregnancy centers, mothers will have more resources and opportunities to choose life. And so the number of abortions can be reduced regardless of the legal status of abortion on demand,” he wrote

“The life-affirming work of these charitable organizations is something we can all support, not just at Christmastime but also throughout the year. This can be made a reality only if Americans set aside political differences and, with open hearts, come together to support the selfless work of pregnancy centers,” he added.

“After all, isn’t life the best choice? The fulfillment of this New Year’s wish is my fervent prayer for our nation as we enter 2019,” he wrote in conclusion.

