At midnight on Wednesday, a Texas law went into effect that effectively bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

While pro-abortion pundits hysterically cried that this was an “attack on women’s rights,” abortionists in the Lone Star State were scrambling to perform the procedure on babies with heartbeats for as long as it was still legal.

That is, medical professionals rushed to murder as many unborn babies as they possibly could before the law that protected many of them went into effect.

Whole Women’s Health in Fort Worth was the site of this sickening murder spree, as reported by the pro-abortion outlet The 19th.

“It was 8 p.m. on Tuesday when Marva Sadler looked at the patients waiting in the lobby, at the list of patients waiting to return, at even more patients waiting outside in cars surrounded by protesters — and realized they might not get to everyone,” the leftist outlet lamented.

Sadler, Whole Women’s Health director of clinical services, had calculated that to beat the deadline her “clinic” needed to perform “eight abortions an hour with only one doctor on duty, an octogenarian who had been working since 7 a.m.”

Imagine being a doctor and using your mental energy to work out how many babies you can kill in less than 24 hours without noticing that there’s something despicable about the work you’re doing.

One of the unborn lives that the clinic workers were unable to snuff out in time was the child of a woman, already 12 weeks pregnant, who was a drug user and headed to prison. Under pre-existing Texas law she was already subject to a 24-hour waiting period before she could abort her baby.

This was one case that particularly grieved Sadler, who said she thought about this woman, who already had three children, on her way home.

When the clinic completed its final abortion, it had knocked out a total of 67 abortion procedures in 17 hours, which The Daily Wire noted is roughly four abortions per hour.

The 19th noted that Whole Women’s Health had also “seen 60 people who had taken medication to abort at home to confirm that — yes, the process was complete, and they wouldn’t be left in limbo.”

Sickeningly, the pro-abortion outlet said the clinic workers had been able to “savor” the work they had done despite regretting that they weren’t able to destroy the lives of more unborn humans who had heartbeats, thanks to the new law.

The pro-abortion lobby often points to the supposedly righteous work that abortion doctors and clinicians do by underscoring the heartbreaking circumstances under which some children are conceived, such as a drug user who is headed to prison and already a mother three times over.

This was also Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s reasoning when she championed her vision for “women’s health” and provided insight into how the United States could limit the populations of the problematically fertile Hispanic and black populations.

The reason that Texas has sought to severely restrict abortion and why millions of pro-life Americans adamantly oppose abortion is because it is wrong, not out of callousness for women facing crisis pregnancy. Sometimes doing the right thing is arduous — yet it still must be done.

How does it serve a scared woman who is unsure what her child’s life may be like to not only encourage her to snuff out the sacred spark of divine creation that has been conceived within her but to tell her that it is empowering to her and compassionate to the baby being destroyed?

This is twisted and sick.

Being faced with a crisis pregnancy is no doubt harrowing for many women, and expectant mothers are both scared and vulnerable when facing an uncertain future for themselves and their children.

This is why there are thousands of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers around the country that have served millions of women by supporting them, loving them, and providing them with resources, education, and guidance and offering them an option that does not involve killing their child.

The bottom line is that just because a baby comes into this world in less-than-ideal circumstances does not mean it is morally right to kill it.

Quite the opposite.

There are cosmic repercussions for how we treat our fellow man, whether we like it or not. Human beings are created in the image of God, which is why it is His followers who fought adamantly for slavery to be abolished, for racial segregation to end, and who now fight for the humanity of unborn children to be protected and preserved.

It doesn’t matter how justifiable the “pro-choice” movement makes abortion sound, it is still fundamentally, and will eternally be regarded as, evil.

