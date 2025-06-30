Share
News
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured on a police vehicle parked at Fred D Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse in Nashville, Tennessee, during a hearing regarding the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Wednesday.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured on a police vehicle parked at Fred D Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse in Nashville, Tennessee, during a hearing regarding the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Wednesday. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Abrego Garcia's Legal Team Demands That Federal Attorneys Pay the Price

 By V. Saxena  June 30, 2025 at 4:58am
Share

Illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys filed a motion in court Wednesday, arguing that the Trump administration’s lawyers should be held in contempt of court for violating court orders.

After the Trump administration deported Abrego Garcia to an El Salvadorian prison in March, U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the administration must return him to the states on the grounds that he’d been mistakenly deported.

Days later on April 10, the Supreme Court effectively upheld Xinis’ ruling, prompting the district court judge to double down:

The Trump administration subsequently fought back by repeatedly arguing that it no longer had jurisdiction over Abrego Garcia, as he was in El Salvador.

But then in early June, the administration suddenly found a way to return the “Maryland dad” to the states to face criminal charges.

This — his sudden return– was what triggered the June 11 complaint.

Do Abrego Garcia’s lawyers have a case?

“While the Government was telling this Court one thing and the world something else, it was secretly working to charge Abrego Garcia with two felony immigration charges based on alleged conduct that occurred years ago,” the complaint read.

“Although Attorney General Bondi declined, when asked by reporters, to state when the criminal investigation began, public reporting indicates that it started in April — around the same time that this Court ordered expedited discovery into the Government’s apparent defiance of Court orders,” the complaint continued.

The premise was that the Trump administration could have returned Abrego Garcia from day one but purposefully refused to, so they could first build a case against him.

“The Government’s defiance has not been subtle,” the attorneys wrote. “It has been vocal and sustained and flagrant.”

The complaint also included a snippet from a New York Times report published in May.

Related:
Senate Parliamentarian Helps Dems Keep Medicaid for Illegal Aliens, Thwarts Big Beautiful Bill Provision

The Times report contained State Department correspondence showing how Trump administration officials were purposefully intent on keeping Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, despite court rulings.

“We are working to fix it, so he doesn’t need to be returned to the U.S.,” a Department of Homeland Security official wrote on March 28.

“We’re also trying to keep him where he is,” Trump-appointed DHS lawyer Joseph Mazzara added.

The complaint filed June 11 by Abrego Garcia’s attorneys also called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be ordered to hand over certain devices and documents, so they could be searched for proof of how she’d purposefully refused to facilitate their client’s return and his eventual release.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




50+ 'Pride' Attendees Injured Thanks to Panicked Man with Bear Spray and Stampede
New Satellite Imagery Shows Iran Is Up to Something at Fordow
Man Arrested by Capitol Police After Interfering with Senate Debate on 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Abrego Garcia's Legal Team Demands That Federal Attorneys Pay the Price
New Birthright Citizenship Challenges Filed Shortly After SCOTUS Ruling
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation