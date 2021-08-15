As the Taliban swallowed what was left of Afghanistan on Sunday, its leaders were making it clear that they have not yet fully achieved their goal.

A Taliban leader identified as Muhammed Arif Mustafa told CNN’s Clarissa Ward that Islam will keep on fighting, Forbes reported.

“It’s our belief that one day mujahedeen will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day,” he said.

NEW – Taliban: “It’s our belief that one day mujahideen will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day.”pic.twitter.com/yxrosYNP66 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 15, 2021

The Forbes report said Ward later found a way to talk with women inside a Taliban stronghold, and brought up the subject of school.

“Absolutely not – girls don’t go to school,” Ward said she was told in an off-camera interview. “The Taliban says it’s bad.”

A month ago Biden could have said that withdrawal was going to be a challenge, we should have no illusions about risks Instead, he squinted into cameras and mumbled some nonsense about how it was all gonna be ok And now we have Act 3 of a disaster movie playing out in Kabul — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 15, 2021

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the “lack of resistance” on the part of the Afghan army that America trained for 20 years “extremely disconcerting,” according to CNN.

“They had all the advantages, they had 20 years of training by our coalition forces, a modern air force, good equipment and weapons,” he said.

“But you can’t buy will and you can’t purchase leadership. And that’s really what was missing in this situation.”

CNN reported that during a briefing for lawmakers, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said terrorist groups such as al Qaeda could use Afghanistan as a safe haven for reconstituting themselves even sooner than the two years that had been estimated before the collapse of the Afghan government.

Milley indicated that this could create a larger terrorism threat sooner than had been foreseen.

As of Sunday evening Eastern Time, a tense peace was holding in Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the group did not want to wage war in the capital of the nation it now all but officially controls.

“We want to enter Kabul with peace, and talks are under way,” he said.

Taliban assumes control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul: reports https://t.co/LZPPC6oWb3 pic.twitter.com/u9zaZbgK5N — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2021

According to CNN, the Taliban has seized the presidential palace and its fighters were taking part in maintaining security within the city.

