After Absolute Victory, Taliban Boldly Proclaim New Direction: 'Islamic Law Will Come Not to Just Afghanistan, But All Over the World'

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2021 at 1:33pm
As the Taliban swallowed what was left of Afghanistan on Sunday, its leaders were making it clear that they have not yet fully achieved their goal.

A Taliban leader identified as Muhammed Arif Mustafa told CNN’s Clarissa Ward that Islam will keep on fighting, Forbes reported.

“It’s our belief that one day mujahedeen will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day,” he said.

The Forbes report said Ward later found a way to talk with women inside a Taliban stronghold, and brought up the subject of school.

“Absolutely not – girls don’t go to school,” Ward said she was told in an off-camera interview. “The Taliban says it’s bad.”

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the “lack of resistance” on the part of the Afghan army that America trained for 20 years “extremely disconcerting,” according to CNN.

“They had all the advantages, they had 20 years of training by our coalition forces, a modern air force, good equipment and weapons,” he said.

“But you can’t buy will and you can’t purchase leadership. And that’s really what was missing in this situation.”

CNN reported that during a briefing for lawmakers, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said terrorist groups such as al Qaeda could use Afghanistan as a safe haven for reconstituting themselves even sooner than the two years that had been estimated before the collapse of the Afghan government.

Milley indicated that this could create a larger terrorism threat sooner than had been foreseen.

Christian Pastors in Afghanistan Issue Urgent Request

As of Sunday evening Eastern Time, a tense peace was holding in Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the group did not want to wage war in the capital of the nation it now all but officially controls.

“We want to enter Kabul with peace, and talks are under way,” he said.

According to CNN, the Taliban has seized the presidential palace and its fighters were taking part in maintaining security within the city.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
