'Absolutely Shameful': MSNBC Makes Blasphemous Mockery of Good Friday

Just to get this painfully obvious statement out of the way first: Throughout all of history, there has never been an event as momentous, iconic and indelibly important to humanity as the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Nothing comes close, frankly, to God sending his one and only Son to die for our sins.

But that didn’t stop the chatty charlatans on MSNBC from blaspheming about the crucifixion — all in the name of scoring some cheap leftist points.

Noted race hustler Joy Reid, one of MSNBC’s flagship faces, invited a pair of guests to discuss the ongoing chaos in Tennessee on Thursday’s edition of “The ReidOut.”

Those guests included Rev. Mark Thompson and activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and they were discussing the ongoing expulsion of Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones from the Tennessee legislature.

Rep. Gloria Johnson also faced a similar fate, but narrowly avoided expulsion.

You can watch the highlights of “The ReidOut” below:







“For these Republicans in Tennessee to do this, and for them to be so evangelical and as Bible-thumping as they are, to not realize the irony in trying to expel three today on the eve of the day when — tomorrow — when three were crucified,” Thompson said. “Simply for standing up for what is right and trying to end gun violence in this country.”

Will you celebrate Good Friday and Easter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (3573 Votes) No: 3% (117 Votes)

(Insert face-palm emoji)

Seriously? An ostensible reverend is seriously comparing the middling plight of disruptive and obstructive legislators to that of Jesus Christ?

Unsurprisingly, neither of Thompson’s co-panelists was willing to correct him. In fact, Thompson’s blasphemous remarks weren’t just applauded by Reid and Cunningham, it was lauded and doubled down on.

“There’s an understanding that we are in Holy Week, even though we are watching something deeply unholy happen,” Cunningham added.

Again, this time with feeling: There is nothing unholy (or holy for that matter) about Tennessee legislation.

While these remarks aren’t in the above highlights, Fox News noted that Reid ended her show with quite an attack on Republicans.

“Don’t go to church on Sunday and put, you know, your money in the basket hoping that it will grow as a seed and multiply because, literally, all you are multiplying, Republican Party, is death and eventually you’re also going to multiply your own destruction because those young people are going to figure out one day they can vote you out they’re going to vote you out,” Reid said. “Your own children are going to vote you out, watch it happen. Watch God work.”

Given the recent tragic events in Tennessee, where six people (including three children) were killed at a Christian school, it feels particularly ironic and blasphemous for MSNBC leftists to hijack Easter weekend to peddle its race-baiting and gun-grabbing.

The internet swiftly responded to Reid’s heretical nonsense.

One Twitter user accurately described the whole segment as “absolutely shameful.”

Absolutely shameful comparison. — Julie Meadows (@juliemaymn) April 7, 2023

Another Twitter user blasted MSNBC for using the Crucifixion to score cheap “political points”:

This holy week, a reminder that Jesus was crucified for SIN! Nobody should judge, no one has a right to use his death as a platform for political points. Jesus died to set us free and transform us into his image! We are not to transform him into our image! — Marc81 (@MarcTami81) April 7, 2023

If you would like an honest, genuine account of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus (read: not tainted by MSNBC’s leftist venom), here is a wonderful resource for you:







To close this out, let me reiterate: I couldn’t care less what you think about the expulsion of two black Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee. It is what it is, whether you think it was a fair response to their disruptive protests or an exercise of racial animus.

But please, let’s all stop comparing anything, let alone the above, to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.