Absurd: China Literally Changes Marco Rubio's Name During Trip - Lets Communists Avoid Admitting They Made a Huge Mistake

It’s a level of absurdity George Orwell might laugh at.

The political prophet who penned the ultimate picture of tyranny with the dystopian novel “1984” envisioned a world where an almighty Party puts its ideology above reality itself in service of maintaining power.

And for President Donald Trump’s summit in China this week, the Chinese Communist Party is putting on a demonstration that would be comical if it weren’t deadly serious.

It changed the Chinese spelling of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s surname as a way to get around its own prohibition on Rubio entering the country with Trump’s entourage.

The problem for the Beijing autocrats goes back to 2020, when they included Rubio among Americans placed under sanction, as CNBC reported at the time. It was part of a tit-for-tat battle with the first Trump administration over Chinese human rights abuses in Hong Kong, its treatment of its Uyghur minority, and the then-burgeoning COVID-19 crisis.

Rubio was a U.S. senator from Florida at the time. Other Americans sanctioned by Beijing included Rubio’s fellow GOP senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

The sanctions included prohibitions on the targets’ visiting China — which probably didn’t matter much to Rubio or his fellow conservatives. (China trips are more material for Tim Walz types.)

If the goal of the sanctions was intimidation, events of recent years show what a mistake they were.

And with Rubio now in charge of the U.S. State Department and one of the most influential men in American politics, the Chinese were faced with the dilemma of how to comply with their own sanctions without upsetting the apple cart of a Sino-American summit.

The answer, apparently, was to pretend the Rubio sanctioned in 2020 wasn’t the Rubio entering China in 2026 — and the way to do that was by changing his name.

“Shortly before he took office in January 2025, the Chinese government and official media began transliterating the first syllable of his surname with a different Chinese character for ‘lu,'” Agence France-Presse reported Wednesday.

“Two diplomats said they believed the change was an immediate way for China to avoid implementing its sanctions, as Rubio was banned from entering under the old spelling of his name.”

Singapore-born journalist Melissa Chen, contributing editor of the British news magazine The Spectator, explained to conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Wednesday how it works:

As if he doesn’t have enough jobs already, Marco Rubio apparently now has another name.@MsMelChen tells me how China literally gave him a new name to bypass their own sanctions on him: “Instead of rescinding the sanctions, what they did was just change Rubio’s name in Chinese,… pic.twitter.com/dAAPBNdm96 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 13, 2026

“Instead of rescinding the sanctions, what they did was change Rubio’s name in Chinese,” she said.

“So that, ‘Oh, now the sanctions don’t apply … It’s a different guy coming in.'”

Beck pressed her for an explanation.

“It is a culture which cannot admit any political errors,” she said. “Right? It’s to save face. To actually reverse the sanctions would be to admit, ‘Oh, we kind of did something that is a mistake.'”

Rubio has changed in a lot of ways over his political career. He’s gone from a local-level elected official in Florida to speaker of the Florida House. He’s gone from speaker of the Florida House to the United States Senate.

He’s gone from running against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016 to running the State Department in Trump’s second term. Rubio is one of the most powerful men in American politics and a much-talked-about possibility for the presidency in two years.

But he hasn’t changed at all when it comes to talking tough to China.

And Trump made sure Rubio went to China as a boss move.

I don’t care about your sanctions, he’s coming. You can change his name is you like. 😂 — Joven Idongesit (@youngtzar92) May 13, 2026

In “1984,” Orwell presents a world where the Party dictates whether two and two really make four.

For Trump’s trip, China is presenting the world with a system where the CCP determines whether a “Rubio” is a “Rubio.”

It’s going to find out that that’s not in the party’s control at all.

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