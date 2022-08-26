Share
News

Accident on Six Flags' Intense El Toro Roller Coaster Injures 13 Riders

 By Matthew Holloway  August 26, 2022 at 11:34am
Share

Thirteen people were injured while riding a wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson Township, New Jersey, on Thursday, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. when the park visitors’ ride on El Toro — one of the fastest and tallest wooden coasters in the world — was ending, according to WNBC-TV in New York.

While WNBC and others described it as a ride “malfunction,” there was no official confirmation of that early Friday.

“Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro this evening,” Six Flags spokesman Gabriel Darretta said Thursday, according to the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. “Five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.

“The ride is closed for inspection.”

Trending:
Electric Only: This State Is Expected to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars

The theme park reported the incident to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which said witnesses heard a “loud bang” and saw “jolting” from the coaster as it was in operation, WPVI reported.

It said the DCA reported that two people suffered back injuries, one had a neck injury and two others were being treated for mouth and tongue injuries.

WPVI’s Chopper 6 observed several ambulances around the base of the wooden roller coaster after the incident.



According to WNBC, the New Jersey DCA ordered Six Flags to keep the coaster shut down with inspectors scheduled to arrive on Friday morning.

Would you ride on El Toro?

This isn’t the first closure of El Toro. In June 2021, a train stopped short of the braking run with the rear wheels of one car off the track in a partial derailment, according to Patch.com. No one was injured in that incident, but the ride was shut down for months.

The roller coaster — which is 4,400 feet long and stands 19 stories tall — is a centerpiece of the park’s Spanish-themed Plaza de Carnaval area, according to SixFlags.com.

Related:
Hero YouTube Divers Do in 35 Minutes What CA Cops Couldn't Do in 2 Weeks

Riders experience a first drop of 176 feet at a 76-degree down angle that accelerates the train to approximately 70 miles per hour.

“There is a reason El Toro was voted the #1 Wooden Coaster in the World by the 2011 Internet Coaster Poll,  and again in 2017 by Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards,” the theme park’s site said.



The New York Post reported that a woman who rode El Toro on Thursday evening said “it felt like [the coaster] hit a pothole” after the third drop.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Accident on Six Flags' Intense El Toro Roller Coaster Injures 13 Riders
NAACP Branch President Quits, Alleging 'Racist Marginalization' Within the Organization
Reporter Puts Biden's COVID Hypocrisy on Display with Ultimate Checkmate Question to Press Sec
Whistleblower: American Academy of Pediatrics Ignored, Buried Doctors' Major Concerns Over Trans Agenda
Video: Peter Doocy Gets Biden Education Secretary to Admit What We All Know About Mass Student Loan Cancellation
See more...

Conversation