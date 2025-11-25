Accidental Confession: Dem in Video Commanding Troops to Disobey Orders Just Confirmed She Knows She Committed Sedition

I’ll give Rep. Chrissy Houlahan this much: At least she didn’t try to pawn her call for American troops to disobey President Donald Trump off on “A Few Good Men.”

This is pretty much all I can give her. No, she’s not Sen. Elissa Slotkin — the Michigan Democrat behind the now-infamous video, who went on ABC Sunday morning and insisted her hypothetical wasn’t so hypothetical because of a Tom Cruise flick — but she all but admitted to sedition during several appearances on the outlet formerly known as MSNBC, saying that the president had called for her death.

Which is accurate only if you know you’re guilty.

If you’re unsure what I’m talking about — in which case, I assume that living under a rock is a convenient way to save on rent and electricity — here’s the clip in question, which featured six Democratic lawmakers that were either in the military or in intelligence:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

“Don’t give up the ship” is a nice way of saying “Don’t obey orders because we don’t like the president.” You may have noticed that there was no mention of what these illegal orders were, precisely because Democrats didn’t have any.

This led to two much-criticized Truth Social posts by Trump in which he called this “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR BY TRAITORS” and “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Slotkin either had the sense or the cowardice — indeed, I don’t know that those are mutually exclusive — to say that she didn’t have evidence of any of these illegal orders, but that, hey, remember that “you can’t handle the truth!” movie? Yeah, there’s always that:

After admitting President Trump hasn’t issued any illegal orders, Elissa Slotkin bizarrely brings up the Nuremberg trials and “A Few Good Men” to try and justify Democrats’ insurrectionist video. pic.twitter.com/1i2OrOY6FK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

You can’t handle the weaseling!

Call this ridiculous, but at least it wasn’t an unintentional self-own like Houlahan’s appearances on the newly rebranded MS NOW.

In case you were watching the Maddow Network this weekend (and I know that’s a stretch, but), it was hard not to run over an appearance by the Pennsylvania lawmaker, who appeared on “Ana Cabrera Reports” and “Velshi.”

On the former, she called “the silence of my [Republican] colleagues damning,” invoking the death of Charlie Kirk and saying that the president had similarly called for her death.

On Thursday, President Trump called for my death. The response to this violence and lawlessness from my Republican colleagues? Crickets. pic.twitter.com/OY5yolgrnX — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) November 22, 2025

On “Velshi,” meanwhile, she said that “the president of the United States called for the death of six members of Congress” and that this reaction was “exactly the reason why, frankly, many of us put out this video.”







Notice an issue with this? See if you can spot it. Any guesses? Anyone? Bueller?

Time’s up. Hand in your tests. The answer is:

He said that seditionists can be executed. He said nothing about you personally. So thanks for acknowledging that you are a seditionist. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 23, 2025

Thank you for your attention to this matter, as the president might say.

If you want to say that this is absolutely not seditious behavior, then you admit that the president didn’t call for your death. The closest she gets is about five minutes deep into the “Velshi” clip, in which she says “it’s deeply ironic that this president is talking about both of those things having been the author of true sedition and true insurrection that happened on Jan. 6.”

First: Actually, he didn’t call for anyone to trespass onto the Capitol grounds, violently or nonviolently, he merely called for peaceful protest. Those who did trespass, you will recall, were sometimes sentenced to years in prison for their actions — and, in several jurisdictions, there was an attempt to jail the then-former president, too.

This really isn’t a denial that you committed sedition, Rep. Houlahan, merely a statement that says to the White House, “I think you’re seditious so I’m calling for sedition against you.”

If a case gets brought — I wouldn’t hold my breath, but I wouldn’t mind it either — your lawyer will probably advise you against statements such as that one, Rep. Houlahan. “My sedition is more honorable than yours, nyah nyah” generally doesn’t meet with approval from judges or jurors.

Second, you do have to appreciate the attempt at jiu-jitsuing here: She calls the fact that the president called sedition out for what it was “exactly the reason why, frankly, many of us put out this video.” Again, “the fact he punched me back is exactly the reason why I punched him before he could do that, your honor” does not tend to go over well with jurists. Just throwing that out there.

But yeah, it’s great that you’re willing to confirm that you committed sedition by arguing that the president noted what the penalty for that is, if it’s traitorous behavior.

What will probably happen, if anything does at all, is that Houlahan and the others who actively encouraged troops to disobey orders because they don’t like the president could be hit with charges under 18 U.S. Code § 2384 — the same seditious conspiracy charge many J6ers were hit with. Perhaps they can trade prison survival tips with you, representative!

Finally, keep in mind the reason why trials should happen in this case.

There are going to be a heck of a lot of Americans who are profoundly frustrated with how our justice system works when the Democrats spent the better part of four years trying to jail a political candidate and anyone who was around the Capitol because of the Jan. 6, 2021 incursion, only to see six Democrats openly call for sedition and everyone in the media shrugging their shoulders as if this isn’t just normal but somehow meritorious — because they don’t like the president now.

Voters already think there’s no justice for powerful lawbreakers. By flouting the law and lamenting the fact that there are, like, consequences to doing so, Rep. Houlahan is confirming the worst suspicions of everyday Americans: that they’re more correct than they feared.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.