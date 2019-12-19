According to Insider, Trump Planning To Make Dems Pay Over Impeachment

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives was embroiled in heated debate all day on Wednesday over articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a futile effort that is doomed for failure in the Republican-controlled Senate.

If those House Democrats thought the president would be cowering and crying into his Twitter machine during the proceedings, however, they would be sorely mistaken.

Rather than sit back and wait while the Democrats press forward with impeachment, Trump and his team have gone on the offensive and are holding nothing back as they have promised swift and severe political retribution for the Democrats’ attempt to oust him from office over a contrived controversy and manufactured grievances.

The Washington Times reported on Wednesday that Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine had revealed that “Team Trump will hold Democrats accountable for every lie they make today and voters will hold them accountable in November 2020.”

“Democrats are preparing to make the biggest mistake in American history because they can’t get past their blind hatred of President Trump,” Perrine said.

The spokeswoman also mentioned Trump’s “Merry Christmas”-themed campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday evening, which she said offered “a clear contrast” to the Democrats’ impeachment.

“Dems in the swamp on one side overturning the 2016 election and the other side President Trump is rallying freedom-loving Americans who gather today to celebrate the greatness of our country,” she said.

Nor was that an idle threat. Trump did indeed make prolific use of his Twitter account Wednesday to push back against his partisan opponents, though he most certainly wasn’t cowering in a corner of the White House while doing so.

He was not alone in that effort, either, as both the official Team Trump campaign account and the affiliated Trump War Room account engaged in an onslaught of tweets throughout the day, most notably highlighting and sharing past statements decrying impeachment from prominent Democrats that directly contradicted their current calls for the ouster of the president.

Interspersed through all of those posts were video clips and reports showing how thousands of enthusiastic Trump supporters have been waiting in line for hours — some even since Tuesday night — for the start of Trump’s evening rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

And that’s just the social media aspect of the Trump Team’s counteroffensive against impeachment.

Additionally, both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have stepped up ongoing advertising efforts in key battleground states and swing districts, particularly those districts which Trump won in 2016 but nevertheless elected “moderate” Democrats to Congress in 2018.

The Times noted that the pro-Trump advertisements directly targeting the Democratic lawmakers in those districts were part of a $10-million advertising blitz focused on not only urging those lawmakers to oppose their party on impeachment but also encouraging voters to consider voting those lawmakers out if they insisted on supporting the effort.

Despite blanket media coverage and overt support of the Democratic impeachment effort — or perhaps because of it — the majority of recent polls show that a plurality of American voters are now firmly opposed to the partisan proceedings, as revealed by the RealClearPolitics average of polls, which for the first time ever shows opposition with the edge over support, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, other polling has shown that the president’s approval rating has been trending up during the impeachment charade, and he is now beating all of his potential Democratic 2020 opponents in hypothetical head-to-head matchups, none of which bodes well for the president’s haters who demand he be removed from office.

This sham impeachment effort has backfired tremendously on the Democrats, and if the Trump team continues its offensive until election day and it is combined with a continued surge in the economy, the Democrats will almost certainly pay a hefty political price for their miscalculations when it comes time to count the votes next November.

