Accountant-Turned-Coast-Guard-Swimmer Saves 165 on Very First Mission During Texas Floods

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer is being hailed as a hero for helping save 165 kids on his first mission during Friday’s flash floods in Texas.

New Jersey native Scott Ruskan, 26, used to be an accountant with the big-time firm of KPMG, the New York Post reported.

“Ruskan enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2021, and after completing basic training, went to Aviation survival technician school in Petaluma, Calif., before being stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas,” the Post said.

He had been on call for a water rescue since November and the fateful moment came on the Fourth of July, when catastrophic flooding occurred near Kerrville, about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Specifically, he and his crew in their MH-65 helicopter responded to Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

The river had risen 26 feet in 45 minutes, according to CBS News.

Flash floods in Texas killed at least 82 and left dozens unaccounted for after the Guadalupe River surged early Friday following torrential rain. pic.twitter.com/Vik5d0BWIY — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 7, 2025

Petty Officer Ruskan told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the rescue request came about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and he and his crew went into action.

“We kind of encountered some pretty serious weather — some of the worst flying we’ve ever dealt with personally,” he said, as they made the flight from Corpus Christi to Kerrville.

Ruskan recounted that once they made it to the disaster zone, it took four or five different approaches to get in, due to the weather.

When the Coast Guardsman got on the ground at Camp Mystic, he discovered that he was literally the very first responder.

EXCLUSIVE: I just spoke w/ Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, who heroically saved 165 campers in the Central Texas floods. Before choosing to serve, he was a finance bro in NY. This was his first official rescue. “Honestly, I’m mostly just a dude. I’m just doing a job.… pic.twitter.com/tint0gT9yd — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) July 6, 2025

“I had about 200 kids, mostly, all scared, terrified, cold, having probably the worst day of their life, and I just kind of needed to triage them, get them to a higher level of care, and get them off the flood zone,” Ruskan said.

He explained that he coordinated their evacuation, utilizing not only his crew’s helicopter, but also other U.S. Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to the location.

“I had about 200 kids — scared, cold, and terrified. Probably the worst day of their lives.” Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskin shares how he helped save 165 people during the devastating Texas floods at Camp Mystic. pic.twitter.com/1jUWQGDqKa — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2025

Ruskan put the girls into groups of 10-15, including an adult, and sent them to choppers on two landing zones set up on playing fields at the camp.

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos asked the young man if he had done any such rescue before Friday.

“No, this is my first one,” Ruskan replied, noting he had only fully completed his training about six months before.

“Any of the rescue swimmers in the Coast Guard would have done the exact same, if not better than me,” he added, pointing to the high level of training that they all receive.

Stephanopoulos countered that training is one thing, but he was responding to a real-life disaster. A total of 27 campers and counselors lost their lives in the flooding.

BREAKING: Official statement from Camp Mystic. These are good people who are grieving alongside the families and trying to protect them even as others try to politicize and exploit. Remember that they lost their own family, Mr. Eastland, too. Please pray for them all. pic.twitter.com/3hmTkV4MdL — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 7, 2025

“Yeah, this was definitely the real deal,” Ruskan agreed, “but I just remembered that, when I got on scene, there was 200 kids looking to someone for some sort of comfort and safety.

“They don’t really know what my experience is, or my rank or my age. They just know, ‘Hey this guy’s a professional, and he’s here to help us,’ and I kind of had to live up to that standard.”

The petty officer said seeing the courage of the kids in the most trying of circumstances inspired him to do the very best he could for them.

No doubt all those girls and their parents are glad that Ruskan made the career change from accountant to the Coast Guard.

