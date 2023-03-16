Accused Idaho Murderer Obsesses Over TV Coverage of Himself in Jail, Has Made Surprising Change: Inmate

The suspect in a brutal Moscow, Idaho, quadruple homicide has reportedly formed a routine while in jail.

Bryan Kohberger is closely watching media coverage of his own criminal case, according to Latah County Jail inmates interviewed by the Daily Mail.

Kohberger allegedly watches coverage of his own case on a jail television.

“He watches himself all the time,” one inmate said of the former criminology Ph.D. student.

“‘It’s really kind of bizarre.”

Kohberger has also reportedly taken to religion in his incarceration.

A local pastor meets with the murder suspect every Sunday, according to a jailhouse source.

“He sits down with the pastor and receives his own private mass.”

“It’s just the two of them. And no, I have no idea what they might talk about.”

Details about #BryanKohberger’s life inside jail have been revealed as the accused Idaho student murderer awaits his preliminary hearing in June. The Law&Crime Network’s @sierragillespie breaks down Kohberger’s behavior and activities inside the Latah County jail. pic.twitter.com/jDWylXRUjW — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 15, 2023

The accused murderer is held in protective custody, a development that prevents most interaction with any fellow inmates.

“He always has the same expression, or non-expression,” an inmate said of his limited interactions with Kohberger.

“He just looks straight ahead. I’ve never even seen his eyebrows or mouth move. He never says anything.”

Kohberger barely reacted when one inmate verbally assailed him as he was being escorted by correctional officers, according to the jailhouse source.

Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges in connection to a brutal stabbing spree at the home of four University of Idaho students in November.

Kohberger’s attorneys have delayed his probable cause hearing to scrutinize the evidence prosecutors have cited for his arrest.

The legal development could slow his eventual trial, and signals his lawyers are planning a vigorous criminal defense.

Kohberger’s defense has predicted that their client could ultimately face the death penalty in the case, according to KXLY-TV.

Kohberger’s next court appearance is slated for late June, according to WJBK-TV.

The defendant has maintained his innocence.

